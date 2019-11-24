News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-24 23:46:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Game Grades: Utah at Arizona

Andrew Fronce • UteNation
@AFronceRivals
Senior Writer

Another week, another game that was never close for the Utes. You’d think blowout victories would get boring after a while, but they never do. Even though this was probably the worst game that Utah...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}