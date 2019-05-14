While it has generated a lot of buzz, it’s important to note that Juarez will reportedly need to graduate from UCLA in the fall, before arriving in Salt Lake City. Therefore, it’ll be another year before he can make an impact.

One day after the grad transfer addition of Noah Myers (Washington State), the University of Utah landed a headline maker with a Twitter announcement from former UCLA linebacker, Mique Juarez.

Thank you Utah coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to continue playing ball. And for also giving me this time to also take care of my family and to graduate from UCLA. I'm not just blessed I'm thankful for this amazing opportunity.🙏🏽💙Trust in God and Family✊🏽🤝





A 2016 overall top ten recruit with Rivals (no. 9 overall, no. 2 ILB) , Juarez brings loads tantalizing talent, but he also brings a concussion history with him, that saw the end of his days at UCLA. During his three years in Pasadena, Juarez suffered at least three concessions, which made it so he has yet to live up to his potential. This past season—after showing promise in fall camp—he suffered another concussion, and Bruins’ head coach, Chip Kelly, understandably wouldn’t let Juarez risk it anymore.

This situation shouldn’t be viewed as one school taking a player’s health more serious than another school. Instead, it’s important to note that the Bruins have a strict concussion policy under Kelly. Now, Juarez will now have until spring ball of 2020, to fully heal up and there’s no question that the Utah medical staff will monitor his situation closely. If he can show he's healthy after a rough few years, this transfer could be one of college football's most impactful of this offseason.

Out of high school, Juarez was the no. 1 recruit out of California and a one-time USC commit. In the end, his decision on signing day came down to: UCLA, Alabama, Ole Miss, and BYU.

When he arrives on campus, Juarez will initially be viewed as a “one to play one,” but odds are good that another year would be granted.

The coaching staff is still looking for one to two more spots to fill for the 2019 season, but those scholarships can also be pushed forward to 2020. Stay tuned...



