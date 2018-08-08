“We all stand side-by-side, so it’s not really anyone taking me under their wing. I’ve learned a lot from Jackson Barton, when I play tackle,” said Ford. “Then, (last year) Leka Uhatafe—with all the interior stuff—and then the same thing with Lo Falemaka. Then even like my freshmen brothers: Mo Unutoa, Orlando Umana—we stand side-by-side and try to help each other when we can.”

Because the group had a trial-by-fire experience in 2017, they lean on each other for advice. Sure they have their leaders, but Ford explains that they all still learn from one another’s trials and tribulations.

“I’ve got a good shot at playing—everyone’s got a good shot at playing,” said Ford. “It’s just staying humble and competing with everyone. That’s what it comes down to.”

As each game went by, the temptations rose to insert Nick Ford into the group—but as more and more games passed by, the staff wasn’t willing to burn his year for a handful of games. Now, as the 2018 season approaches, it seems that offensive line coach, Jim Harding, is trying any combination he can, to get the fearsome and versatile lineman on the field.

As the University of Utah’s offensive line got a slow start in 2017, many things could have been to blame. Ultimately, replacing four NFL-bound linemen and learning a new system, was more than most teams could handle. Throughout those struggles, the coaching staff resisted the urges to unleash a young but talented freshman.





According to Ford, the focus among the group hasn’t been who is going to start, it’s been about fluidity as a unit, so that they issues from 2017 don’t come back to haunt them.

“Fluidity is important. It was a new system and a new way of blocking things,” he said. “As time has been going with Troy (Taylor) being OC, you see us starting to understand everything and starting to click well. I think that’s the best part of everything right now.”

So far so good, as he insists that this is a deep unit.

“If you look at the lineup, we’re all capable of playing. It’s not going to make a bit of a difference whether I play, Johnny (Capra) plays, or Alani (Havili-Katoa) plays,” said Ford. “We’re all good and we’re all some animals, so it’s a really hard competition and whatever happens, happens. You’ve just got to be humble about it.”

After switching from the defensive line to offense, early last fall camp, Ford has built a special bond with Harding, saying he not only respects him as a coach, but as a father-figure, as well. What’s been his best advice?

“Just be marketable—play every position and do what you’ve got to do,” said Ford.

“My best attributes would be playing all five, because (Harding) doesn’t just have me playing one spot like a lot of people do in the country. Right now I’m working at guard, tackle, and center—on both sides—so literally I’m a utility player. Whatever the team needs me to do, I’m going to do it.”

With each practice in the books, it’s looking more and more like Ford will start as a redshirt freshman. Right now it could be at left guard, but wherever they can fit the best five on the field, they’ll make it work.

“No matter what happens, I’m just going to be ready to go,” said Ford. “Last year, sitting out but being ready to be put in. Then, this year competing for a spot, if I get it or if I don’t, you’re always going to get the same out of me. I’m going to bust my @-- in every way I can and just do what I’ve got to do to make everything happen.”



