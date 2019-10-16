Ford Talks Commitment to Utah
Last week, Utah received a commitment from 2020 linebacker prospect Jaylan Ford. Ford chose the Utes over 16 other schools, including Kansas, Minnesota, Texas Tech, and Washington State. Linebacker...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news