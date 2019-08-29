Once an end of the year rivalry, the University of Utah and Brigham Young University will kick off the 2019 college football season at Lavell Edwards Stadium on Thursday night. My how things have changed in what used to be a fairly even rivalry. Once the in-state powerhouse, BYU has instead tried to play a game of keeping up with the Joneses, and it has not gone so well.

Come Thursday night, if the Cougars lose, they don’t have much else to play for. If the Utes lose—well, that would take a Herculean effort by the boys in blue—they still have more than enough opportunities to make it to the Rose Bowl.

As has already been well-documented, the Utes’ current rivalry winning streak is old enough to be baptized. There are BYU fans who have lived nearly a decade and never seen a BYU win. High school football players that are being recruited by both schools, might hardly even remember a BYU win.

Those remarks about the rivalry can go on and on and on and on. However, perhaps no one embodies the sudden shift and the reality between the two schools better than Utes receiver and Provo native, Britain Covey. The Utes’ talented and humble receiver, always says the right things about the rivalry, and he is eager to play on the field he once wore blue to, every Saturday.

“I’m excited,” said Covey about the upcoming Holy War battle. “I’m especially personally excited because I grew up with season tickets in portal PP in that stadium. I’ve always wanted to play in that stadium and I’m excited I finally get the chance to and I hope to come out with a ‘W’ It’s going to be fun. I’m going to have most of my family there and they all are going to be wearing red because blood is thicker than water.”

Now to take a trip down memory lane. Much has been made over the years of Covey’s recruitment. The truth and reality is, no matter how anyone may try and spin it, Covey chose Utah because the opportunity was better, wearing the red.

“[The process] was really good because my parents especially, were open to anything,” he said. “I think that’s one thing that parents around the nation need to learn more of. It was funny to see all of us doing the balance scale and weighing the pros and cons of each school. I remember just sitting there and saying ’Man, Utah’s football program is just a better option.’”

While he’s maintained an impressive level of respect for the team he grew up rooting for, the recent success of the two teams—along with Covey’s usage—shows that he made a wise decision.

Despite now playing for his third offensive coordinator in his three seasons—with his career put on hold two years for an LDS mission—Covey has consistently thrived as a big play threat. The 2019 season, should be no different under 2009 Sugar Bowl winning offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig.



