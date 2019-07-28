Fall camp is three days away, and we’re 32 days away from kickoff. While access to fall camp will be limited, and media won’t get their first look at the Utes until game one, we know enough about this team to make some bold predictions about how this season will unfold. With health on their side, the Utes could be ready to make quite a bit of noise on the national scene.

Here are five more bold predictions for the 2019 season.





1. Utah will have a 750+ yard rusher…

I know, yes I know what you’re thinking. “Alex, you’re nuts, Zack Moss….” Yep, I’m talking about the backups. I fully expect Moss to be one of, if not the top back in the country and be over 1,000+ yards easily, again. If he’s not chasing Utah records, it’s because the Utes are far enough ahead in games that they’re preserving him.



Utah will ride their horse, but they’ll also have the big picture in mind. Because of this, look for Devonta’e Henry-Cole and Devin Brumfield to get plenty of opportunities and they’ll also be feasting on defenses that Moss will have battered and bruised in the early portion of the games.



What a luxury this is, that the Utes have. This position is stacked, to say the least.



Andrew's take:



I don't know that any of the backups will get that high, but it wouldn't surprise me to see one of them over 500 yards and another with 300+ more. Part of this is that Moss will need to be used heavily in conference play, and the other part is that Huntley and some of the receivers will also undoubtedly get their yards on the ground. Disagree, but mostly because there are so many bodies that will get carries this year.







2. Guidry will lead the Utes in interceptions

With the move of Julian Blackmon to safety, teams will think long and hard before they risk taking a deep shot down field. Then there’s Jaylon Johnson, who teams would be wise to avoid like the plague. The combination of these two, will likely lead to teams looking at attacking the middle of the field on the more intermediate routes. This will give Javelin Guidry ample opportunity, although it can be argued that he’s every bit as good as the other two.



If this does indeed happen, look for Guidry to join Johnson as underclassmen leaving early for the NFL draft. Utah truly has a “pick your poison” group of corners when you throw Tareke Lewis and Josh Nurse into the mix, as well.



Have fun Pac-12 quarterbacks, have fun.



Andrew's take:



Slightly agree. This is a tough one, because Jaylon was the most "lockdown" corner on the team last year as well, and he still led the team, and the conference, in interceptions. The nice thing about Utah's secondary is that it's filled with ball hawks, so there are realistically three or four guys who could claim the interception title by the end of the season. It wouldn't surprise me at all if Guidry leads the Utes in interceptions, but I could also see Johnson, Blackmon, or even Tareke Lewis leading that category.







3. The Utes will go to Seattle, undefeated

Go big or go home, right? I mean, these are bold predictions, but how bold is this really? Nine is definitely coming. After that, if the Utes can get past USC’s new pass-happy approach, the schedule lines up nicely with key games at home.



Will they beat Washington? I’m not ready to proclaim that, yet. However, get past USC, and you have revenge games against Washington State and Arizona State at home—both with new quarterbacks.



This team has the leadership needed to keep a level head and take care of business one game at a time—so leave it to reporters like me to be honest and paint the scenario that looks good enough to happen.



At the same time, the Pac-12 likes to eat its own, so are the Utes really that far ahead of everyone in the South division, like the recent media poll would proclaim?



Andrew's take:



I'll disagree here. There are too many potential hangups on the schedule prior to Washington. Between playing at USC, facing Washington State and Arizona State, and even Cal, I think the Utes will drop one of those games. However, I also think that this is the year that they get back in the win column against the Huskies.





