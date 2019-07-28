Five Bold Predictions: Fall Camp Edition (Part 2)
Fall camp is three days away, and we’re 32 days away from kickoff. While access to fall camp will be limited, and media won’t get their first look at the Utes until game one, we know enough about this team to make some bold predictions about how this season will unfold. With health on their side, the Utes could be ready to make quite a bit of noise on the national scene.
Here are five more bold predictions for the 2019 season.
1. Utah will have a 750+ yard rusher…
I know, yes I know what you’re thinking. “Alex, you’re nuts, Zack Moss….” Yep, I’m talking about the backups. I fully expect Moss to be one of, if not the top back in the country and be over 1,000+ yards easily, again. If he’s not chasing Utah records, it’s because the Utes are far enough ahead in games that they’re preserving him.
Utah will ride their horse, but they’ll also have the big picture in mind. Because of this, look for Devonta’e Henry-Cole and Devin Brumfield to get plenty of opportunities and they’ll also be feasting on defenses that Moss will have battered and bruised in the early portion of the games.
What a luxury this is, that the Utes have. This position is stacked, to say the least.
Andrew's take:
I don't know that any of the backups will get that high, but it wouldn't surprise me to see one of them over 500 yards and another with 300+ more. Part of this is that Moss will need to be used heavily in conference play, and the other part is that Huntley and some of the receivers will also undoubtedly get their yards on the ground. Disagree, but mostly because there are so many bodies that will get carries this year.
2. Guidry will lead the Utes in interceptions
With the move of Julian Blackmon to safety, teams will think long and hard before they risk taking a deep shot down field. Then there’s Jaylon Johnson, who teams would be wise to avoid like the plague. The combination of these two, will likely lead to teams looking at attacking the middle of the field on the more intermediate routes. This will give Javelin Guidry ample opportunity, although it can be argued that he’s every bit as good as the other two.
If this does indeed happen, look for Guidry to join Johnson as underclassmen leaving early for the NFL draft. Utah truly has a “pick your poison” group of corners when you throw Tareke Lewis and Josh Nurse into the mix, as well.
Have fun Pac-12 quarterbacks, have fun.
Andrew's take:
Slightly agree. This is a tough one, because Jaylon was the most "lockdown" corner on the team last year as well, and he still led the team, and the conference, in interceptions. The nice thing about Utah's secondary is that it's filled with ball hawks, so there are realistically three or four guys who could claim the interception title by the end of the season. It wouldn't surprise me at all if Guidry leads the Utes in interceptions, but I could also see Johnson, Blackmon, or even Tareke Lewis leading that category.
3. The Utes will go to Seattle, undefeated
Go big or go home, right? I mean, these are bold predictions, but how bold is this really? Nine is definitely coming. After that, if the Utes can get past USC’s new pass-happy approach, the schedule lines up nicely with key games at home.
Will they beat Washington? I’m not ready to proclaim that, yet. However, get past USC, and you have revenge games against Washington State and Arizona State at home—both with new quarterbacks.
This team has the leadership needed to keep a level head and take care of business one game at a time—so leave it to reporters like me to be honest and paint the scenario that looks good enough to happen.
At the same time, the Pac-12 likes to eat its own, so are the Utes really that far ahead of everyone in the South division, like the recent media poll would proclaim?
Andrew's take:
I'll disagree here. There are too many potential hangups on the schedule prior to Washington. Between playing at USC, facing Washington State and Arizona State, and even Cal, I think the Utes will drop one of those games. However, I also think that this is the year that they get back in the win column against the Huskies.
Shelley will be needed and he’ll come through
By now everyone has seen the pictures, Tyler Huntley has put in work in the weight room and put on some impressive bulk. Add to the fact that he had a strong spring under the guidance of new offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, and the starting spot is still his.
But what about Jason Shelley?
While everyone hopes that Huntley stays healthy all season, the realistic hope is that he stays as healthy as possible. There will come a time at one point this season, where Shelley is need in a crucial situation—and he’ll come through.
The redshirt sophomore is the consummate teammate—steady and composed, with a high football IQ. Also, just ask BYU how athletic he is. He knows his role and he gets the job done. If not for mistakes by the receivers in last year’s Pac-12 Championship game, he put his guys in a position to go to the Rose Bowl.
With all of the talk about Huntley’s improvement over the spring, it needs to be pointed out that Shelley made great strides under Ludwig’s coaching, as well.
Andrew's take:
As much as I hate it, I have to agree with this one. Hopefully Huntley's added weight and a heavier focus on the run game will lessen his chances of injury, but the facts remain that Utah is breaking in two new starters on the offensive line, and Huntley is still going to take hits on the run. If Huntley misses time, Andy Ludwig's system will be a better fit for Shelley's skill set, and his previous starting experience, along with another year of practice and coaching, will help him to put some of those freshman struggles from last year behind him.
Scalley will soon be a coveted head coaching prospect
A strong 2019 season will mean that Utah coaches will become hot coaching commodities, yet again. More often than not, those opportunities don’t really get out to the public, but this time will be different. Scalley is a Ute through and through, and he’s one of the brightest and most energetic coaching minds in the country. His moment in the national spotlight is about to come.
If the Utes repeat as South division champions—or make a run to the Rose Bowl or better—look for Scalley to get plenty of head coaching opportunities.
Instead of him moving on, a succession plan will be put in place. Athletic Director Mark Harlan will rightfully give Scalley a healthy raise and he’ll be named as the “head coach in waiting.”
Andrew's take:
This wouldn't surprise me at all. Scalley has spent his entire coaching career being mentored by Whittingham, so if Utah wants to make the transition to a new head coach as smooth as possible, it makes sense that Scalley would be the next man up. That being said, it would also make sense for Scalley to go get some head coaching experience elsewhere before taking over at Utah.