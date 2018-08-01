Jake Jackson entered the program as a linebacker, but after struggling to make an impact, he saw an opportunity for more playing time on the other side of the ball and made the switch in 2017. Jackson is Utah's most experienced tight end on the roster this year, but that's not saying much, as he caught just three passes for 46 yards last season. He performed well enough in spring camp to be named the starting tight end, but this position is very much open as fall camp begins, and Jackson will have to perform well to hold on to his starting position.

Last season was Utah's worst year for their tight ends in the Pac-12 era, as three tight ends combined for just nine catches and 129 yards, and were hardly utilized until the end of the season. Will this season be any different? Only time will tell. This year’s group is talented, but green.

The tight end position at the University of Utah is akin to Bigfoot. There are many who believe potential exists, but it is elusive and hard to find, at times. Despite having many talented tight ends pass through the program, for whatever reason, they just haven't been utilized as much as they arguably should have. This hasn’t been a for a lack of coaching, Fred Whittingham is a great coach. Instead, over the last five year it’s been injuries and a lack of quarterbacks’ lack of willingness to throw their way.





Backups

Connor Haller

The cousin of Britain Covey, Haller is a walk-on, and his situation is somewhat similar to Jackson's. He originally joined the team as a linebacker, but increased depth at that position led to him switching to offense. Haller performed well in spring camp—well enough to be named to the two deep to start fall camp—but this may just be a motivational tactic to push some of the younger scholarship tight ends to perform better. Time will tell.





Bapa Falemaka

Falemaka played in four games last season, but struggled with consistency most of spring camp. However, he came on strong at the end, and led the Utes in receptions and receiving yards in the spring game. When Falemaka is on, he's a threat, and has some of the best hands on the team, while he can also excel in the open field. If Falemaka can find that consistency, he could be a weapon in the offense this year.





Additional Notes

Utah also has three freshman tight ends, Cole Fotheringham, Brant Kuithe, and Thomas Yassmin. Fotheringham returned from a mission a few months ago, and is reportedly in great shape and testing well in summer workouts. He has the most experience at tight end of these three, as it was the position he played in high school, and could realistically push for playing time. Kuithe and Yassmin may end up redshirting, though Kuithe could carve out a role for himself at H-back, depending on how he performs. Yassmin is the biggest wildcard of the group. He has elite athleticism, but has also never played football before. If he can catch on quickly and show that he is a capable blocker and has good hands, Yassmin will be an exciting player for the Utes.



