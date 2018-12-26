As the University of Utah looks to replace their offensive coordinator, Troy Taylor, there are several options they can look at. However, as we’ve stated here at Ute Nation, the obvious choice is already on staff and we give our full endorsement to promoting offensive line coach, Jim Harding. Well-respected in the coaching ranks as a rising star, Harding has earned the right to lead the offensive players and staff.

So, if the obvious choice would be Harding, why do we say there are several options? Well, in recent years there has emerged a new secret weapon in college football: the advisory role. By now, most college football fans are aware of when Lane Kiffin left Alabama before the championship game and Steve Sarkisian seamlessly stepped right into the role. The thing is, Sarkisian didn’t just walk in off of the street. He had been advising Kiffin and breaking down film all season long. He knew his offense’s strengths and weaknesses, so there was no real learning curve.

The advisory role is limited. they can’t coach players and they can’t recruit. However, they can do film breakdown and also sit in on coaching meetings. Then, as in the case of Sarkisian, they can easily transition into a temporary role if a situation on the offensive staff eventually calls for it. This role can consist of both longtime coaches looking to stay in the game and it can also provide an opportunity for those looking to get their feet wet.

With that in mind, here are some potential option—both tenured and green—that could make sense for an advisory role. Although, the odds are that if it makes sense, the program would likely look for a tenured coach to share their wisdom and insight:





Mike McCoy

Former Utah great McCoy would be a home-run hire to get involved with the Utes' offense in any capacity. He has over 15 years of NFL coaching experience, including from 2013-2016 as a head coach, and several more years as an offensive coordinator. McCoy is currently available after being let go by the Arizona Cardinals in October. This could allow him to take a breather while also getting a taste of the college game,





Steve Smith

Smith would be another exciting hire for this position, and though he has been retired from the NFL for a couple of years, he's stayed involved in the game as an analyst for the NFL network. Despite not being the biggest receiver, Smith's famous tough-guy attitude and his understanding of the game helped him amass nearly 15,000 receiving yards and 81 touchdowns in his 16 year NFL career. This role would still allow him to be on the NFL Network, while testing the water in another area of the game.





Jordan Wynn

Another name with heavy Ute ties, Wynn is no stranger to the Utah football program. Of course he was the starting quarterback for the Utes as they transitioned from the Mountain West to the Pac-12, but after a playing career that was cut short by injuries, Wynn has stayed involved in football. Wynn had a brief stint as the quarterbacks coach at Hawaii under Norm Chow, back in 2012, and has helped around Utah's program from time to time since then. He also served as an unpaid assistant under Dave Schramm at Fresno State, in 2015.





Chris Ault

Ault is one of the more intriguing names on this list. Although he's not currently coaching, Ault is one of the most experienced coaches in the entire nation, and was the University of Nevada's head coach for over 25 years, total. He also served as an offensive consultant for Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013-15. Ault is regarded as one of the greatest innovators in college football history, due to his invention and development of the pistol offense, which gave Nevada's opponents fits for years.





Mike Sanford Sr.

The former offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer—who doesn’t remember those high-flying offenses—Sanford has since had stints as a head coach at UNLV and Indiana State. After the 2016 season, he left the Sycamores for the opportunity to help his son, Mike Sanford Jr., at Western Kentucky. The point being, Sanford isn’t chasing the money anymore and his son is now the offensive coordinator at Utah State. This one could make a lot of sense.





Steve Kragthorpe

While this one could be a stretch because he’s currently in an advisory role at LSU, Kragthorpe is another innovative offensive mind that has ties to the state. His father, Dave, was a coach at BYU from 1970-1979. He also has familiarity with Kyle Whittingham and has family out here with his brother, Kurt, at The Salt Lake Tribune.





Dennis Erickson

For various reason, this might not work, but this also shows that the advisory role doesn’t need to be a full-time gig. Erickson is the new head coach of the Alliance of American Football expansion franchise, the Salt Lake Stallions. Since the Stallions are playing their games in the spring, this could give Erickson the flexibility needed for this role, throughout the college football season.





Westlee Tonga

The former Ute, as well as Ute Nation contributor, has a well-respected football mind. He’s given thought to the coaching industry over recent years, but the grunt work and demands can be grueling when raising a young family. A role like this would allow Tonga to get his feet wet in the industry, while not being too time consuming. He’d especially excel in the role of breaking down film of opponents that are 2-3 weeks away, while the staff and team focus on the immediate future.





Kenneth Scott

Similar to Tonga, the former Ute and also one-time Ute Nation contributor, has all the makings of what could be a great coach, but so the opportunity to jump back into the game that way, has made much sense for him. He’d also do well with breaking down film of opponents that are 2-3 weeks away, so that all the game plan can be clear well in advance of the games.



