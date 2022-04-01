Enis Finds Ways to Add Value at Utah





Being a man of action comes with the territory with how Solomon Enis approaches football.

Enis aspires to become one of the top receivers in the Pac-12 in the season ahead. That journey does not begin and end with what shows up in a box score. He is committed to doing all the unseen things that will elevate Utah's receiver group and the team as a whole.

“Coming in here, you just got to learn where to add value,” Enis said. “You don't want to be that guy that's in the background not adding value to the team. There's many different ways you can do it.”

Enis is finding multiple ways where he can make a bigger name for himself entering his senior season at Utah, his fifth season overall in the program.

The 6-foot-3 receiver showed glimpses of his true potential a year ago even while battling injuries that limited him to only 10 games. Enis tallied career highs in receptions (22) and receiving yards (248) and ranked sixth on the team in both categories.

He is a player who Utah coach Kyle Whittingham anticipates filling a leadership role, helping to ease a transition in an important area for a team who graduated several senior leaders from last year's Pac-12 Championship squad.

“Solo has been very steady for us,” Whittingham said. “We expect him to have his most productive year for us this year.”

Offense is not the only place where Enis will make a mark for the Utes in the season ahead. He is an important contributor on special teams.

When Utah first recruited Enis out of North Canyon HS (Ariz.) in Phoenix, he built an identity as an athlete who contributed in all three phases of the game. Enis tallied 18 kick returns for 663 yards and three touchdowns over three seasons at North Canyon.

He does not return kicks for the Utes, but he fills an important need as a blocker.

“One thing that gets overlooked with Solo is he's an outstanding special teams player,” Whittingham said, noting that Enis participates on punt coverage, punt returns, and kick returns. “He's a guy who has value beyond what he does at receiver.”

Enis draws inspiration on being a special teams contributor from fellow receiver Britain Covey who left Utah as the school's all-time leader in punt return yardage. Covey's willingness to embrace playing on special teams even while a key cog in the offense inspired Enis and other teammates to make the same all-out commitment in that phase of the game.

“If one of our captains and leaders can do it, why can't I do it? Why can't I add value?” Enis said.

Enis is equally committed to making his mark in the classroom. He has been included on the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll multiple times while getting a degree in business administration. Now Enis is in graduate school and on his way to securing a bright future for himself once he hangs up the cleats.

He credits his parents, Tiffanie Marrero and Marion Marrero, with providing him the support and foundation he needed to be successful athletically and academically during his time with Utah.

“Everyone has been a contributor in my life, but my mom is just my rock (and) my pops is my rock too,” Enis said. “I wish I could play football until I'm 60 years old, but I'm going to be the best player I can be while I'm doing football and I'm going to be the best I can be in the classroom. Whatever lies behind football ... I'm just going to approach it like I do out here on the field.”



