News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-09 10:09:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Early Look: Utes Returning 2020 Defensive Tackles

Alex Markham and Dustin Birch
Ute Nation Staff

In recent years, the University of Utah has had a heavy rotation at defensive tackle, in order to show off their depth and keep their guys fresh. In 2019, that approach was a little different, sinc...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}