



Let the debates and relived memories begin, with no sports going on, the best thing to do is reminisce on the most memorable players and moments, right? Today Ute Nation is kicking off discussions, debating the best players for certain decades. Today we state our cases for the top offensive player from the 2010s and then we’ll give the staff consensus:







Alex Markham’s Pick

Zack Moss | 2016-2019

The best offensive player for the Utes in the 2010s was undeniably Zack Moss. He provided instant production the moment he stepped on campus, something the Utes really see on offense from freshmen. With several school records in tow, only Joe Williams’ re-emergence in 2016 kept Moss from not only breaking them, but shattering the school record books.



If we were going off of a single season performance, Tyler Huntley would be in the conversation, but even at that, it was Moss who was named the 2019 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, instead of his Hallandale teammate. A semifinalist for the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award, had Moss not missed a game and a half with an injury, several in-the-know sources have told me he would have been in the final Heisman conversation.



In 2018, Moss had performed well enough that he was in the conversation to be the first running back taken in the draft, with 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns on 179 carries in eight games. Then the freak knee injury hit, putting him on the shelf for the rest of the year, ultimately making him feel like he had unfinished business as he chose to return.



A three year starter with three 1,000+ yard seasons, Moss was one the hardest workers to ever come through the program. Over the course of four years, he improved and any deficiencies that the experts would point out. His breakaway speed? Ask teams like West Virginia, Weber State, and Oregon State. His pass-catching skills? In 2019 he had 28 receptions for 288 yards and three touchdowns.



During his career, Moss broke six school records, tied for two more, and became the first Ute running back with three 1,000 yard seasons.







Here are the career records:



Carries: 712



Rushing yards: 4,167

100-yard rushing games: 18

Rushing touchdowns: 38

All-purpose plays: 778

Total touchdowns: 41





Tied career records:



200-yard rushing games: 2



Single-season rushing touchdowns: 15





As a Ute, Moss had a unique ability for breaking tackles and gaining more steam in the process, perhaps the ability that he’s known most for throughout football circles. He was the typical bruiser that got yards early-on, but got stronger as the game went on. His unique ability to stay balanced when he got hit, has the NFL intrigued and he’s viewed as someone who could start at the next level, almost immediately.

A three year starter, with three 1,000 yards seasons and someone whose name will be in the Ute record books for a long long time. Joe, let’s hear who you’ve got…







Joe Middleton’s Pick

Devontae Booker | 2014-15

Nobody made more efficient use of their time for the Utah Utes during the 2010’s than Devontae Booker.



After two years playing JC ball at American River College, Booker transferred to Utah to embark on one of the more successful, short careers in Utah football history. Booker’s Utah career began with splitting carries with Bubba Poole and had just 31 total rushing attempts for just under 60 YPG in his first three games. Things changed rapidly after that. The next five games told a different story where Booker averaged 30.4 carries per game and 162.2 rushing YPG, scoring at least one TD in every game during that stretch.



Finishing off his inaugural year with the Utes, Booker compiled the 2nd most rushing yards (1,506) and third most carries (292) in school history. But that’s not all Booker could do. He was also a dynamic force in the passing game, Booker compiled 43 receptions for 306 yards in year one with the Utes. With his junior year in the books, Devontae had made the First Team All Pac-12.



Expectations were sky high in year two, getting many preseason All Pac-12 recognition including being on the ‘watch list’ for the Doak Walker Award (nation’s best RB) and Maxwell Award (nation’s best player).



Once again Utah relied heavily on Booker and quickly ascended up the rankings as well. Heading into week seven, Utah was ranked third (AP) in the nation, Booker was averaging 165 yards from scrimmage and whispers of Heisman were being discussed amongst the talking heads of the media elite.



Unfortunately a knee injury would shut down Booker’s season prematurely. At the time of his injury, Booker was leading the nation in carries per game (26.8). He also had 1,261 rushing yards and 11 TD’s. Despite not being able to play in Utah’s final three games, Booker still finished as a Doak Walker Award semifinalist, Maxwell Award semifinalist, and All Pac-12 second team representative.



Despite only playing two seasons, albeit barely even full seasons, Booker was able to place himself as Utah’s 4th all time rusher with 2,773 yards. But it was his all-purpose play that made Booker so special. With nearly 28 touches per game, 148 total yards per game and 23 total TD’s in 23 career games, it’s safe to say that Booker’s impact on the game was one of the more impressive in Utah football history.







Ute Nation Consensus Pick: Zack Moss

Booker was a special back that provided some electrifying moments. He also didn’t have as much talent around him as Moss, but he arguably had better offensive lines. Numbers and records aside, the fact that Moss played on more talented teams and was unquestionably the best offensive option, should speak volumes to his talent.



This one is a great argument, but Moss’ longevity ultimately wins out.





