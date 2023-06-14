



American Fork safety Davis Andrews grew up as a season ticket holder to Utah football games, so when he took his official visit to Utah last weekend, it was like "being at home" for him.

“Growing up a Utah fan and holding season tickets, they’ve always been high up there,” he said. “They were my first offer too. They’re definitely high on my list. I just love being up there. It was a good visit. Every time I go up there it’s been good.”

Following a standout junior season for the Caveman where he picked off four passes and piled up 45 tackles, Andrews had several offers come pouring in. Over the last month, he's made visits to UCLA, Notre Dame, and now Utah, and he’ll visit BYU later this month. He’s hoping to make a decision prior to the start of his senior year so he can shift his focus to just playing football.

As he makes his visits, he’s looking for a place he can feel comfortable being a part of.

“The most important factor to me is to be comfortable where I’m at and be able to be comfortable with the people around me and have a good environment in the locker room,” Andrews said.

Although he has played safety throughout his high school career, Andrews said the Utes are recruiting him as a linebacker, and he is just fine with that.

“The coaches know best, and they’ve said that I have the option to choose what I want but I say if I’m coming here, they know more than me,” he said. “If I do go to Utah, wherever they put me is where I want to be. They’ve proven it many times.”

As a fan, he’s always enjoyed watching in-state players succeed when coming to Utah, and if he chooses the Utes, it will be something his dreamt of doing for many years.

“Growing up a Ute fan, it’s always been my dream to be able to play at Rice-Eccles Stadium,” he said. “As a fan, there’s nothing like seeing local talent stay in-state.”

Following his senior season, Andrews is planning to graduate early and then leave on a church mission, so he won't officially be a part of the 2024 class for whichever school he chooses. He intends to be back for spring ball in 2026.



