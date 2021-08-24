Countdown to Kickoff: No. 9 Vonte Davis





Today's countdown to kickoff brings us to take a closer look at no. 9, senior safety Vonte Davis. Davis comes into this season as the most experienced safety in the Utah system, with 33 games under his belt and five starts. In the shortened 2020 season, he started all five games at free safety, finishing up with 16 total tackles (1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack) and tying for the team-high in interceptions with two. Davis also had two pass break ups and a forced fumble.

Davis has played in every game since he stepped onto campus back in 2018, mostly seeing time on special teams his first two seasons. Prior to Utah, Davis played one season at JuCo powerhouse Blinn College in 2017, earning second-team NJCAA All-American honors and first-team All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference. Learning from Ute standouts such as Marquise Blair, Julian Blackmon, and Terrell Burgess, all who are playing on Sundays in the NFL, gives Davis a great opportunity to have a breakout season in his final year.





UteNation take

With RJ Hubert out for the season, Davis and co. will need to step up on the backend of the defense. Washington transfer senior Brandon McKinney is finding his groove in the system and provides Pac-12 depth at the very least. Freshmen Kamo'i Latu and Cole Bishop may be young, but they have the skill to more than hold their own. Being his fourth season in the Utah defense, everything should click for Davis. He has the size and athleticism to excel at safety, and he should build off the confidence of being a starter from last year. Looking back at the great Utah defenses, good safety play is crucial in disguising coverages, blitzes, and not letting an offense get over the top. This group, while relatively unknown given overall game experience in the system, is primed to help make a run at a Pac-12 title.





Alex remembers Davis' recruitment

In 2017, Vonte Davis surprised everyone as a late qualifier, but because it caught many off guard, including Utah, Davis enrolled at Blinn CC. From there Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley stayed in the loop and the Utes kept Davis’ recruitment quiet, in order to not tip off other P5 schools. Aside from Utah, the 5.7 rated three-star recruit had offers from: Arkansas, Tulane, UMass, and Tulsa—before ultimately committing to the Utes late in the process.



