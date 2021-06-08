Countdown to Kickoff: No. 86 Dalton Kincaid





Today's countdown brings us to no. 86, Dalton Kincaid. The 6-foot-4 junior saw action in all five games in 2020, starting in the Washington game. Kincaid was a late transfer to Utah in August 2020 from the University of San Diego, where he led all FCS tight ends in yards per catch (18.98), second in receiving yards (835), and receiving yards per game (69.6) in 2019. Dalton earned some accolades for his stellar season, notching all-conference second-team, AP All-America, and Hero Sports All-America in 2019.

He arrived at Utah as a sure-handed pass catcher with a large catch radius and he has since developed into a complete every-down tight end.

With his 2020 experience and also learning from fellow tight ends Brant Kuithe and Cole Fotheringham, Kincaid should make the tight ends a three-headed monster in the passing game.





UteNation take

After a breakout spring performance and taking advantage of reps after minor injuries among the tight end group, sources tell UteNation that Kincaid could push Fotheringham for valuable reps in 2021. With three extremely capable tight ends in Andy Ludwigs system, fans are rightfully clamoring for some clever play-calling with some jumbo, three tight end sets.

Kincaid only played football for one year in high school in Las Vegas, but he earned all-state and all-conference honors before moving on and performing well at the FCS level. While his experience is limited, his season honors every year he has played football is a great testament to his high ceiling. Similar to Fotheringham, Kincaid carries prototypical tight end size at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds. His ability to push for significant playing time only adds depth to an already loaded tight end room and will increase the quality of competition for snaps.





Alex remembers Kincaid’s recruitment

Kincaid was a huge recruiting win for Utah tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, as he was considered the top tight end transfer at the FCS level. At the time, multiple NFL scouts felt he had pro talent. Attending USD on an academic scholarship allowed for Kincaid to be ruled immediately eligible last fall, giving him valuable game time experience with a "free" season.



