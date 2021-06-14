Countdown to Kickoff: No. 80 Brant Kuithe





We’re now 80 days away from kickoff and today we talk about one of Utah’s most valuable offensive weapons that they’ve had since Kyle Whittingham took over as head coach: Brant Kuithe. The two-time All-Pac-12 tight end—or H-back—struggled by his standards in 2020. Visibly frustrated at times and rightfully so, he was missed numerous times on sure touchdown passes and often overthrown.

Despite that, he still led the team in receptions with 25 for 236 yards, which led all Pac-12 tight ends on a catch per-game average. In typical Kuithe fashion, he also had six carries for 50 yards. Even with that production, the one thing that is sure to eat at him all year is the fact that he didn’t record a touchdown—something that everyone who watched Utah football in 2020, knows that wasn’t for his lack of effort.

In 2021 he’s about to lead a skilled tight end group with Cole Fotheringham and Dalton Kincaid. While Kuithe is the best of the group, those two are more traditional tight ends, as Kuithe is someone you shift all over the field with the sole intention of getting the ball in this dynamic playmaker’s hands.

With three guys at the position capable of big seasons and quarterbacks that Kuithe can depend on in Charlie Brewer and Cam Rising, Kuithe is set up for a special junior season.





UteNation take

At 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, tight end is his listed position, because “playmaker “ isn’t a recognized option. With the consistency of Fotheringham, the emergence of Kincaid and the depletion of the wide receivers, expect Offensive Coordinator Andy Ludwig to continue to be creative in the ways that he uses Kuithe. Of course, there’s also the sweeps they use him on in the running game that no opponent really has a clue on how to stop yet, too.

Kuithe should not just contend for all-conference honors in 2021, as a reliable safety blanket and also a game-breaking threat he should put up numbers this season that should put him in the conversation for All-American honors.





Alex Remembers Kuithe's Recruitment

Like his twin brother, Brant was also a one-time commit to Rice University. Kuithe signed with Utah in 2018 after he and his brother Blake committed just a few weeks before signing day.

Although he wasn’t heavily recruited, Kuithe did have some quality offers from such teams as Boise State, Colorado, and Iowa State. He’s another great example of an under-the-radar pick up from the Utes, in which they see something that others don’t and end up with an immediate contributor.



