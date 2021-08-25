Countdown to Kickoff: No. 8 Peter Costelli





This countdown to kickoff article focuses on freshman quarterback, no. 8, Peter Costelli. Costelli was a highly-touted, Elite 11 quarterback from Mission Viejo High School in Southern California.

Costelli was an Under Armour All-American, 2019 All-CIF Southern Section Division I team and South Coast League Offensive Player of the Year during his junior season. He also has speed to burn, running a 10.87 second 100 meter dash in the CIF-SS Division 2 finals, placing third.

In 2021, he finds himself in a fortunate situation, learning as a student of the game from two talented and highly-respected quarterbacks above him, Charlie Brewer and Cam Rising.





UteNation Take

With senior transfer Charlie Brewer and Cam Rising battling it out for the QB1 spot, Costelli fills in the quarterback room with fellow freshmen Ja'Quinden Jackson and Bryson Barnes. The athleticism and strong arm are evident on the film from his junior season, as well as great pocket presence and all the poise you expect from a great California quarterback. If there is an area he can work on, it would be improving his footwork a little bit, which will help his accuracy be more consistent as he adapts to the college game.

Unfortunately, thanks to COVID-19 shutting down sports in California in 2020, Peter did not get a senior season. Due to the possibility of spring season in California and potential of no spring camp for the Utes, Costelli began to focus on finishing his high school career before California ultimately did not get a spring season and Utah moved forward with spring ball. However, because of the unique timing, Costelli still needed some classes to graduate early. Thanks to former Ute, UteNation contributor, and teacher in California, Anthony White, Costelli was able to finish up his coursework to enroll at Utah.





Sean remembers Costelli's recruitment

The 5.8 rated 4-star quarterback was Utah's first 2021 commitment in April 2020 and held strong to his commitment throughout the process despite holding offers from Arkansas, Cal, Colorado, Duke, LSU, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, and Oregon, to name a few.



