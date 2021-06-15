Countdown to Kickoff: No. 79 Alex Harrison





We are now at 79 days from kickoff and today is about freshman offensive lineman Alex Harrison. Alex did not see any action in the 2020 season and has some work to do to overcome the depth chart and see some time in 2021.

The offensive line, led by Nick Ford is basically set with a solid two-deep. Because of this, Harrison is likely another year away from more significant rotation reps. The fact that this is the case, should speak volumes to the offensive line’s depth and nothing negative against Harrison. Although he has yet to take a snap at Utah, the coaching staff has high hopes for the former two-way lineman from Viewmont.

Harrison was a three-time all-state selection, earning first-team honors as a junior and senior, as well as three-time first-team all-region, including the 2018 first-team All-USA Utah Football. In addition to recording 50 tackles (8.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks), three blocked field goals and a 97% grade with 34 pancake blocks his senior year, Alex also competed in the shot put in track and field.





UteNation take

Harrison loves his pancakes and he's always looking for someone to run into the ground on the field. His focus again is something that helped separate him at the high school level and could develop him into a force at the collegiate level. Harrison is not only a run blocker, however, as he does a great job getting set in his pass protection. The only question now is, if he’ll need to drop weight at the college level to excel at both. He also is athletic enough to adjust to a defensive end's counter moves.

All that potential said, Harrison's footwork will be the first focus for Jim Harding. The first step at the college level is crucial, as it can be where the battle is won or lost in the trenches. In high school, Harrison would sometimes be caught out of position if the end shot the inside gap, but this is a fairly common fix at the college level. If he improves his footwork to match his natural aggression—something that should absolutely be expected with his talent and high football IQ—Harrison could be a well known name during his time at Utah.





Alex remembers Harrison’s recruitment

A longtime Utah lean after growing up a lifelong fan, Harrison’s final five was Utah, USC, Oregon, Nebraska and Utah State. In the end, it was between the two Pac-12 South foes, Utah and USC, but there really never was any doubt or suspense in his recruitment. Utah had anticipated him as part of their class long before his December 12th commitment.



