Countdown to Kickoff: No. 78 Sataoa Laumea





The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we discuss no. 78, Sataoa Laumea. The redshirt freshman was a Pac-12 All-Conference second-team selection in 2020, starting all five games in the right guard spot. Sataoa (pronounced "sah-tau-ah") redshirted in 2019, seeing the field for one game against UCLA.

The offensive line led by Laumea (pronounced "lau-may-uh") and first-team All-Pac-12 lineman Nick Ford return all five starters from 2020, totalling 98 starts combined from the group. Laumea was one of the more college-ready linemen out of high school in 2019, and the hopes were that he would push for playing time early. His development progressed nicely as he saw playing time in his first full season.





UteNation take

Laumea's commitment was an important piece to the 2019 offensive line class as three seniors graduated from the program. Sataoa has good feet and the ability to establish his dominance through contact, great foundational pieces for an offensive lineman. Being an absolute mauler with above-average athleticism makes him a terror as a puller in run blocking. He has a great ability to get to the second and third level of defenses, making him a perfect fit for what Jim Harding likes to do with his guards.

Laumea's best traits are his aggression and physicality at the point of attack. In high school, he seemed to be on a mission to take his man completely out of the play, a characteristic that contributed to him earning starting time early in his Utah career. Assuming he develops on his current trajectory, he should continue to pave big running lanes for the backs as he hones his pass protection skills.





Alex remembers Laumea’s recruitment

Laumea was heavily recruited four-star offensive guard, boasting offers from over 20 schools around the country. His more notable offers came from Arizona State, Cal, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oregon, USC, and UCLA. Laumea was considered to be a UCLA lean up until his official visit to Utah, which took place the weekend before signing day. Despite him being a UCLA lean, Utah was long mentioned by Laumea as one of his top schools.



