Countdown to Kickoff: No. 72 Luke Felix-Fualalo





The countdown to the 2021 kickoff continues with no. 72, Luke Felix-Fualalo. Felix-Fualalo is another big offensive lineman with measurables that scream potential for Jim Harding's group. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 311 pounds, Luke is originally from Australia and has only played football since his junior year in 2017.

Felix-Fualalo moved to the United States specifically to play football at prep football factory Mater Dei High School in California. While still learning the sport and position, his rugby athleticism translates well to the quickness needed at the offensive tackle position. He showed good strength out of high school, but he needed to develop more hip mobility to truly unlock his potential.

In the only depth chart release this spring, Felix-Fualalo was listed as the backup at left tackle to Jaren Kump and while that should assure him solid in-game rotation reps, Kump should be entrenched there for the foreseeable future.





UteNation Take

The offensive line just seems to be stacked with high levels of potential, and Felix-Fualalo is another one that fits that mold with his size and athleticism. In his first spring camp back in 2019, Luke looked more comfortable and further along in his development for someone who is still new to the game. He redshirted in 2019, seeing some action on the line against Idaho State, and then saw snaps on special teams in three games in 2020.

Felix-Fualalo came into the program just as Darren Paulo, Orlando Umano, and Nick Ford were starting to make names for themselves, so he has learned from some of the best in recent years. With two years in the system under his belt, as well as a little bit of game time, Luke could be another redshirt freshman that pushes for snaps on the depth chart. He should be even stronger coming into fall camp and will be one to keep an eye on.





Alex remembers Felix-Fualalo’s recruitment

Although he was ruled ineligible his final year due to an issue with his transcripts, that didn't stop a number of P5 schools, namely Utah, Arizona State, Oregon State, Colorado and Washington State, from offering and pursuing him. It seemed as though Utah was the clear early favorite, and he even eventually said as much. After initially planning on making his decision late in the process, the Utes just felt so right that Felix-Fualalo made the call early.

After committing to and signing with Utah, Felix-Fualalo joined the Utes for spring ball and immediately turned heads with his size and athleticism.



