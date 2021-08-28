Countdown to Kickoff: No. 5 Caine Savage





With five days left it’s another double day on the countdown to kickoff for the University of Utah. It’s time to focus on the defensive side of the ball, with cornerback Caine Savage.

After arriving on campu is 2020, Savage saw action in three of the five games, all on special teams. He made one tackle against Oregon State. When spring ball came around, Utah was searching for capable receivers to stock up that position group after some unwanted transfers. Because of this, Savage—a two-way star in high school—made the temporary move. While he held his own in the spring, including an impressive sideline catch during the spring game, Savage moved back to defensive after the room got replenished in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Due to losing key development time in the spring, Savage has an uphill battle for playing time early in the 2021 season.





UteNation take

Savage's quickest route to the field in 2021 will be on special teams, and defensive impact woul likely happen towards the end of the season as he gets more practice reps and experience under his belt. Savage is a talented athlete and it’s both a blessing and a curse to be able to be switched from one side of the ball to another.





Alex remembers Savage’s recruitment

Rated a 5.5 three-star athlete, Savage was initially committed to Arizona State before recommitting to the Sun Devils and committing to Utah 10 days later. The Utes promised him a legit look on both offense and defense and they stuck to their word. Aside from Utah and Arizona State, both Oregon State and Washington State also offered Savage.



