Countdown to Kickoff: No. 47 Miki Suguturaga





Another day closer to kickoff for the University of Utah and today we focus on defensive end Miki Suguturaga. Originally part of the 2017 class, Miki served an LDS mission before enrolling on campus for the 2019 season. Miki's cousin, former Ute defensive tackle Filipo Mokofisi, was his host on his recruiting trip, where family was a huge factor in his decision. The bloodline goes even deeper, however, as he is also cousins with former Utah players Chris and Ma'ake Kemoeatu.

Hailing from Kaneohe, Hawaii, Suguturaga played football and competed in track and field, too. He was ILH Division I Defensive MVP and first-team USA Today All-USA Hawaii as a senior in 2016, as well as a Polynesian Bowl invitee. So far, Miki has seen time in four total games in 2019 and 2020 at defensive end.





UteNation take

Miki was a 6-foot-4 and 250 pound prospect coming out of high school, and is currently listed at 260. He has the long, lean frame that Ute fans are accustomed to in its athletic defensive ends. He plays with good leverage, hands, and extension. He should develop into a solid run-stopper. Surguturaga will need to continue his development and focus on his technique to keep fighting for snaps. In spring ball, he was listed at 2a/2b with Van Fillinger at the right defensive end spot behind Maxs Tupai.

The defensive line at Utah is always full of depth and great potential, and Miki has seen the success up close through his family. He should lean on that knowledge in fall camp, as there is not a lot of game experience behind starters Tupai and Mika Tafua on the other side. All that will be asked of him is for solid backup reps and he could be in line for a starting role by 2022.





Alex remembers Suguturaga’s recruitment

The Utes beat out Vanderbilt and Virginia for his services, though he had offers from other Pac-12 schools such as Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon State, and Washington State. One key factor in his commitment aside from the family connection with the Mokofisi and Ma'Afala families was how tight-knot and family oriented the Utah program is.



