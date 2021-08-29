Countdown to Kickoff: No. 4 Tyrone Young-Smith





With just four days until kickoff for the University of Utah, today we discuss the only other player that may challenge Britain Covey for the longest tenured Ute - Tyrone Young-Smith. Young-Smith is a 6-foot-4, 218 pound receiver who has seen more than his share of injuries, as well as a stint at cornerback.

Young-Smith played in all 13 games in 2015, his freshman year, seeing four starts at receiver. In 2016, he played in 10 games, with eight being at receiver (three starts) and two at cornerback. He missed the entire 2017 season with an injury, which, unfortunately, sustained into part of the 2018 season, where he only played in three games. He ended up redshirting for the 2019 season, while not seeing any snaps in 2020 due to still recovering from his 2019 injury.





UteNation take

Young-Smith’s injuries have held his development and career back, to say the least. He has all physical traits to be a standout receiver or cornerback, flashing some great moments throughout his time on campus. Sadly, the injuries kept those highlights from him developing into a consistent performer, similar to former Ute Tim Patrick. Last time we saw him as a receiver, Young-Smith needed to clean up the drops a little bit. He has the size, speed, and strength to be a great X or Z receiver, but drops have been a concern.

With the depth at receiver looking solid with Theo Howard, Devaughn Vele, Solomon Enis, Britain Covey, and Jaylen Dixon locking down the two-deep, with Money Parks and Munir McClain not far behind, it will be interesting to see if or when Young-Smith sees playing time in 2021. Barring any major injuries, Young-Smith may only see snaps sparingly.





Alex remembers Young-Smith’s recruitment

Young-Smith was an under-the-radar recruit back in 2014, largely due to his academics. However, this allowed Utah to swoop in and steal him, largely due to the relationship he had built with Morgan Scalley and the fact that others had fallen off due to his grades.

As a late addition, he arrived at Utah with the anticipation that he would play defense, but the receiver position was depleted, so the staff put him on offense in an attempt to get his talent on the field, as soon as possible.



