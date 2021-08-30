Countdown to Kickoff: No. 3 Makai Cope





The countdown to kickoff for the University of Utah has a rarity today, as there are two offensive players wearing the no. 3. In this piece, we focus on freshman receiver, Makai Cope.

Due to COVID-19 forcing California to move their high school football season to spring of 2020, Cope skipped out on his senior season to enroll for the Utes spring ball.

Leading up to the would-have-been senior season, Cope was All-Ocean League first-team selection as a junior. That season he had 46 catches for 802 yards and nine touchdowns, helping his team to a league championship. In 2018 he had 47 receptions for 780 yards and nine touchdowns with his team winning the CIF Section 7 Championship.





UteNation take

The 6-foot-3 and 205 pound Cope came to the Utes loaded with potential, but he currently finds himself buried on the depth with what initially seems to be a deep wide receivers group. If called upon, Cope should hold his own, but he’s likely 1-2 years away from making a solid impact.

In high school Cope was an effective deep threat with good body control and a physical blocker. One area that he needed to improve from his last year of high school ball to now is his route running with getting in and out of cuts.

If he can work his way into the eight man rotation by the end of the season, that will be something positive to build off of going into 2022.





Alex remembers Cope’s recruitment

Not one for the limelight, Cope kept his recruitment relatively quiet. During the offseason before his commitment, he had worked out with fellow 2020 Ute signee Peter Costelli and the two made a strong connection on the gridiron.

The three-star 5.7 rated receiver—no. 81 overall by Rivals at the position— was offered by USC, Michigan, Kansas State and Stanford among others.



