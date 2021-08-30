Countdown to Kickoff: No. 3 Ja’Quinden Jackson





With three days left until kickoff, it’s a unique day as there are three University of Utah players wearing no. 3. Of course one of them will have to change numbers, but let’s focus on quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson.

The freshman transfer from Texas has a tantalizing skill set if he can put everything together. He’s also an intriguing athlete that you can plug into numerous positions and watch him excel. First off though, the Utes want to see how he develops at the quarterback position, although any meaningful reps will be tough to come by, in 2021.





UteNation take

Jackson was in a battle to be the Utes third-string quarterback, as there’s a big gap currently between all other Utah signal-callers after Charlie Bewer and Cam Rising. Unfortunately, an injury has at least temporarily given that role to Bryson Barnes. Crazier things have happened, but if the need arises to go deep into the bench for a spot start and Jackson is healthy, he's the more likely one to get the call out of him and Barnes.





Alex remembers Jackson’s recruitment

A 5.8 four-star recruit who was the no. 5 dual-threat quarterback and the no. 180 prospect overall for Rivals, Jackson never put out a list of favorites, as Texas was long viewed as his destination. He had over 27 offers, including one from Alabama. Utah also offered him back in high school.





One year into Texas, Jackson decided to transfer and his purpose for choosing Utah was to play with his childhood friend, Ty Jordan. Jordan would unfortunately pass away not even a week later and Jackson day he’s dedicating his time in Salt Lake City to late friend.



