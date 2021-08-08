Countdown to Kickoff: No. 25 Jaylen Dixon





He’s back! No. 25 Jaylen Dixon, one of the more electric deep threats Utah has had since they entered the Pac-12, is ready to re-emerge as a big-play threat for the Utes in 2021.

For personal reasons, Dixon stepped away from football in 2020 and while it looked as though his time as a Ute was done, the program received a pleasant surprise in the spring when Dixon asked to be brought back to the team. It’s important to note that his absence was never for a disciplinary reason and he never left disgruntled. Because of this, it was an easy decision for the Utes leadership committee, once they voted on allowing the playmaker back.

The guys in the receiver room are much different than when Dixon left, but the talent has arguably improved. Still, his specialty is obvious and it’s greatly needed among this group, he excels at taking the top off of the defense and opening the field up for everyone or busting a big one.





UteNation take

It was a big deal for the team when Dixon asked to come back and while he struggled in the spring, all reports are that he shook the rust off and looks like Dixon, again.

While the starters reps likely aren’t there immediately, he should prove to be an integral part of the Utah offense. He brings the deep flare to the offense that’s greatly needed.





Alex remembers Dixon’s recruitment

Not long after high school teammate Jason Shelley committed to the Utes, Dixon—the underrated and electrifying go-to receiver for Shelley—followed suit. Those two had long talked about taking their games to the next level with each other. While the Utes offered Shelley early, Dixon’s offer came a bit later than his others, but that didn’t matter as receivers coach, Guy Holliday, had still shown him a lot of love, early and often. The Utes beat out Iowa, Southern Miss, and Syracuse. Initially a two-star recruit when he committed, he and Shelley shined in one of the toughest leagues in Texas, as Dixon was soon bumped to a three-star rating.



