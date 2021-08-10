Countdown to Kickoff: No. 23 Faybian Marks

Pay just $20.21 for the first year of an annual subscription with promo code: UTES2021





With 23 days until kickoff for the University of Utah, we focus on no. 23 Faybian Marks. To call the freshman cornerback a backup would be a disservice. As we speak, he’s forcing the issue and making some around the program wonder if Clark Phillips eventually moved to the nickelback role.

As a true freshman in 2020 Marks played in all five games, with three being on defense. He tallied five total tackles, two passes defended, one pass breakup and one interception—in which he returned 28 yards against Washington.

He’s part of a loaded and vaunted group of underclassmen at defensive back including Phillips, JaTravis Broughton, Malone Mataele and Zemaiah Vaughn.

It’s a group that’s licking their chops, expecting to be underestimated in 2021.





UteNation take

Marks is talented, damn talented. As good as Malone Mataele is, with a strong camp Marks will make any lineup decisions tough for Morgan Scalley and Sharrieff Shah. What is known is that Broughton and Phillips are unquestioned starters, but Phillips has the versatility to move inside.

Regardless of what happens through fall camp, Marks is a vital piece to Utah’s defensive puzzle.





Alex remembers Marks recruitment

Despite having two brothers play at Alabama, Marks was lightly recruited and had five P5 offers including Kansas, Kansas State, Baylor, Washington State and Utah. The three-star cornerback committed to Utah just before signing day 2020. Marks is yet another example of the Utes finding an underrecruited gem late in the recruiting process.



