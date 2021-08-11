Countdown to Kickoff: No. 22 the Late-Ty Jordan

Pay just $20.21 for the first year of an annual subscription with promo code: UTES2021





With 22 days left until kickoff, it’s a bittersweet number as we should be talking about the All-American campaign of the late-Ty Jordan. Even at that, it’s only right to do an honorary countdown day for him.

It was only a matter of a couple months, but they’re months Ute fans will remember forever as Jordan’s legend is sure to grow.

The moment Ty Jordan stepped on to the practice field at the University of Utah, word began to spread that he was a different breed. A difference-maker. A home run threat. Once the games started it was clear that he was a generational and transcendent talent.

On 83 rushes, he racked up 597 yards, six touchdowns and 723 all-purpose yards. It was good enough to become the Pac-12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year and a Freshman All-American.

By now, everyone knows the story and it’s so painful to relive, as his life was tragically taken at such a young age.

With only Micah Bernard remaining from the running backs on scholarship in 2020, he’s looking to carry on Jordan’s legacy. The others that arrived after his passing are well aware of his talents and the impact Jordan had on the program, as well.

Ty had gifts that were tough to teach. His patience and his vision at such a young age, were rare. His balance that he had when making cuts, hitting the holes or bouncing off tackles was a thing of beauty. It was stuff that even P5 backs who are starting at a young age often don’t master until they’re upperclassmen.

The truth is, the program knew they struck gold with him. He was the horse they were eager to see carry them to the Pac-12 championship and then fight like hell in the CFP. They expected him to be the next Ute on the Heisman Trophy stage, by his third year and potentially even this upcoming one.

While it’s painful to think about, it’s all stuff that would be mentioned if he was preparing for his 2021 season.

A three-star recruit and the no. 12 all-purpose running back overall, Jordan was a flip from the Texas Longhorns as their program was clouded with coaching uncertainty. Jordan visited Utah during the Colorado game and was hosted by Texas transfer, Cam Rising. Word is that it was apparent from the start of the trip, that a flip could be going down.

Texas didn’t want to lose him and did what they could to keep him, but the opportunity and track record of success for Utah running backs was too good for Jordan to pass up.

Even with only one season as evidence, it was obvious that Jordan was extremely underrated coming out of West Mesquite HS.

