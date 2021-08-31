Countdown to Kickoff: No. 2 Micah Bernard





With two days until kickoff it’s time to talk about a running back that has had a lot of intrigue around him since he entered the program, Micah Bernard.

Bernard came to the University of Utah as a 17 year old freshman and ever since he stepped foot on campus, the program had quietly high expectations for him. Some even expected him to be a four year starter, and then a phenom by the name Ty Jordan took the college football world by storm.

Even in an ideal and forgiving world, if Jordan was still around, he and Bernard would be entering the 2021 season with the Utes program abuzz about the young and dynamic freshman combination. Alas, it’s not a perfect and forgiving world, and the positive out of a tough situation is that Bernard has the makings and is showing signs of a talented and lethal all-around running back.

Of the four guys vying for reps: Bernard, Chris Curry, TJ Pledger and Tavion Thomas, the 6-foot and 202 pound Bernard is the only one who can do everything and do it well. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has already said if they wanted him to switch to receiver, Bernard could make the move effortlessly.

With the position being up in the air, it would be no surprise if Bernard gets the starting nod against Weber State and the first opportunity as lead back. He’s paid his dues, he deserves it, and the offense is able to have a wide open playbook with him.





UteNation take

By the end of 2020, one thing was obvious - the freshmen running backs for Utah showed so much potential that they unseated everyone older than them and the older guys transferred. That’s something to keep in mind, despite Bernard being limited to 15 carries for 76 yards and a 5.1 yard average. He also added four catches for 25 yards. Bernard shows good patience for his age, he can make guys miss and also packed a punch—just ask the poor Washington State defender. His one area of weakness has been pass blocking due to playing wide receiver his senior year in high school, but all reports are that even that has improved.

Even though Thomas has been talked about the most of the running back group, expect Bernard to get a big opportunity early on. Even as Thomas’ role could expand, Bernard’s versatility allows him to still be used often and in a multitude of ways.





Alex remembers Bernard’s recruitment

A three-star 5.5 running back, Bernard was underrated because he was a 16-year old senior. Top schools like Utah, Oregon, and USC were aware of that and all saw his potential and offered him. Early on in the process, Bernard’s dream school was Oregon, and he never fully entertained USC because he wanted to leave Southern California. Ultimately, his choice came down to Utah and Oregon State before choosing the Utes, because he wanted to be a part of a program where he could be a difference-maker.



