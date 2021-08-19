Countdown to Kickoff: No. 14 Josh Calvert





The two-week mark in the countdown to kickoff brings us to no. 14, linebacker transfer and Lecay-Ute Josh Calvert. The former Rivals 4-star prospect is a transfer pickup from the University of Washington, originally signing with the Huskies back in the 2019 recruiting class out of Oaks Christian High School in California.

Calvert brings great athleticism to the linebacker position, as he also played quarterback and safety in high school. The accolades flooded in at Oaks Christian, highlighted by earning All-State and Los Angeles Daily News Area Player of the Year in 2018, as well as Marmonte League co-Linebacker of the Year.

He now joins a talented group of young linebackers vying to be in the two-deep at backer.





UteNation take

Josh joins his younger brother, class of 2021 signee Ethan, at the ever stacked linebacker position. Calvert was on his way to earning some playing time as a true freshman at Washington in 2019 before an ACL injury ended his season. He was not able to find the field in the shortened 2020 season, but he is another excellent prospect for Coach Swan to groom behind Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell.

Utah's abundance of depth at linebacker gives Josh time to not only fully recover from his ACL injury, but also to develop in the Whittingham defensive system. The competition for snaps will be intense though, as his brother Ethan, 3-star Mason Tufaga, 3-star Trey Reynolds, and 3-star Jonah Elliss round out the inside linebacker position.





Sean remembers Calvert's recruitment

A 5.8 four-star inside linebacker (no. 10 inside linebacker according to Rivals), Calvert originally committed to Washington back in October of 2018. He held offers from over half of the Pac-12, and also from BYU, Florida, Michigan State, Notre Dame, and Tennessee. After a tough injury his freshman year, the COVID season, Josh opted for a fresh start in Salt Lake City after his younger brother Ethan signed with the Utes.



