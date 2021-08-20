Countdown to Kickoff: No. 13 Kamo’i Latu





Day thirteen on the countdown to kickoff brings us another double dose of players, and this article spotlights freshman safety Kamo'i Latu. Latu played in all five games in 2020, totalling four tackles on special teams. Despite just the shortened season under his belt, Latu came into spring camp listed atop the depth chart at the strong safety position and he’s been in a battle ever since with freshman Cole Bishop.

Kamo'i earned first-team all-state selections in Hawaii in both his junior and senior years, and was also invited to the Polynesian Bowl his senior year. Latu comes from a winning tradition, as Saint Louis High School went undefeated three seasons in a row from 2017 to 2019, winning the Open Division State Championship four-straight seasons. He also participated in track and field, earning third place in the state triple jump in 2018 and 2019.





UteNation take

The safety positions are a very interesting battle to keep an eye on this fall camp. Latu, true freshman Cole Bishop, and Washington transfer senior Brandon McKinney are all battling for the starting strong safety spot alongside senior Vonte Davis. Even with 2020 starter Nate Ritchie on an LDS mission, the Utes have a nice mix of veterans and young talent. Starting positions are never truly locked in under Kyle Whittingham and co., but Latu has had a prime opportunity ever since Richie’s temporary departure.

Latu appears to be a natural fit in the Utah system, being able to come up in the box in run support while also having the speed to get back deep into coverage. His triple jump background means he also has the spring in his step to fly all over the field. Combined with his nose for the ball and instincts, Kamo'i should factor heavily into the Utes’ safety rotation.





Alex remembers Latu’s recruitment

A three-star safety in the class of 2020, Latu committed early summer 2019. The Utes beat five other Pac-12 schools: USC, Washington, Colorado, Oregon State and Washington State. He was also offered by Virginia and Nebraska.



