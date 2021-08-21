Countdown to Kickoff: No. 12 Charlie Brewer





A dozen days out from kickoff and today we discuss Baylor transfer, senior quarterback Charlie Brewer. Despite never taking a snap for the Utes, Brewer finds himself in the middle of a heated battle going into fall camp with fellow Texan, Cam Rising.

Brewer arrives in Salt Lake City with an impressive resume, ranking top-five at Baylor in career completions (no.1 with 828), completion percentage (no. 2 at 63.5%), passing yards (no. 2 with 9,700), touchdown passes (no. with 65) and passing efficiency (no. 5 at 138.1). He also has 452 carries for 1,039 yards and 22 touchdowns. In 2017, Charlie was named the Big-12 Co-Offensive Freshman of the Year and the Earl Campbell Trophy Award winner. In 2019, he was named All-Big 12 honorable mention, as well as an Earl Campbell Trophy Award finalist and Davey O'Brien Award finalist.





UteNation take

As everyone that follows Utah football knows, Brewer came to Utah with an immediate opportunity to compete for the starting spot with Cam Rising. Rising, a former transfer from the University of Texas, took just under 15 snaps before a season ending injury in 2020. In Brewer, the Utes are getting a quarterback with extensive P5 experience with 44 games under his belt, including starting in 39 of those games, Brewer is about as seasoned of a quarterback in college football.





Sean remembers Brewer's recruitment

Before coming as a grad transfer to Utah, Brewer flipped his committed to Baylor from SMU in December of 2016 as a 5.6 rated, 3-star pro style quarterback. Although he was listed as a pro-style quarterback, Brewer is good at using his legs to extend plays and be a threat in the RPO game. Brewer threw for 3,923 yards and 54 touchdowns with just 3 interceptions, and ran for 746 yards and 9 touchdowns on his way to a Texas 6A Player of the Year, yet still flew under the recruiting radar, most likely because he was not the biggest prospect out of high school at 6-foot-1 and 188 pounds. Charlie held offers from Bowling Green, Hawaii, Louisiana-Monroe, North Texas, SMU, and Southern Mississippi.



