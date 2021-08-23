Countdown to Kickoff: No. 10 Money Parks





We’re a day away from single-digits on the countdown to kickoff for the University of Utah, and here we highlight freshman wide receiver, Monterren "Money" Parks. The speedster out of Texas was a two-time all-state performer, as well as a two-time all-district receiver. During his senior year, Money hauled in 64 receptions for 1,155 yards (18.0 ypc) and 19 receiving touchdowns, while also doing some damage in the return game, averaging 19.6 yards on 12 kick returns. Parks also ran track in high school, bringing that sprinter's speed to the outside.

He’s currently in a heated battle to be in the top 6-8 for the Utes receiver rotation.





UteNation take

Similar to Jaylen Dixon, Parks brings the element of speed on the outside that is needed to really stretch a defense. After spring ball, he sitting on the two-deep just behind Solomon Enis. Although, recent transfer additions have likely thrown a wrench into that. The Utes have a deep, talented, and skill-varied group of wideouts this season, which should give Andy Ludwig plenty of options.

Money's burst off the line is something special. He is a receiver who in high school had it all: the burst, ability to get off the press, can run routes, and make adjustments to get to the ball. He is not afraid to go over the middle and can make the tough catches.





Sean remembers Parks' recruitment

Parks was Utah's first commitment for the 2020 recruiting class back in November 2018. Money held 11 offers in total, notably from Arkansas, Houston, Illinois, Missouri, and Texas Tech. Utah offered early and managed to hang on to the speedster out of Aledo, TX.



