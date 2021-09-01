Countdown to Kickoff: No. 1 Theo Howard





It’s time to talk about the offensive side of the ball with one day until kickoff and no. 1 Theo Howard could be looking at a giant bounce back season.

The former UCLA Bruin turned Oklahoma Sooner has seen a once-promising career hampered by injuries the last two seasons—one being a torn achilles. That’s an injury that takes time to trust yourself and get all the way back. Therefore a quick recovery is rarely possible, so the version the Sooners had in 2020, is not the real Howard.

In his three years at UCLA, Howard compiled 119 catches for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. He caught at least one pass in 28 straight games. Last season at Oklahoma Howard hauled in 13 catches for 163 yards.

Now healthy and with the Utes, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham and wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis have both been effusive in their praise of Howard, who broke fall camp as the starter at the X receiver position.





UteNation take

Now fully healthy and armed with capable quarterbacks to get him the ball—looking at you, UCLA, not Oklahoma—Howard could have a breakout senior season. There’s not much he can’t do when healthy. Speed, reliability, leadership and a big-play threat are all thing he brings to the Utah offense.

Look for Howard to have a big season that should revitalize his shot at the NFL.





Alex remembers Howard’s recruitment

A four-star receiver, rated no. 5 at the position and no. 38 overall by Rivals for the class of 2016, Howard held over 25 offers including several Pac-12 and Big 12 schools. A one-time Oregon commit, once he backed out of that pledge, UCLA was viewed as the clear frontrunner. After UCLA he chose to grad transfer to Oklahoma before 2020 allowed one more opportunity for him to find a better fit with the Utes.




