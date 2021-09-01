Countdown to Kickoff: No. 1 Nephi Sewell





We’re a day away from kickoff for the University of Utah and today we get to talk about one of the big surprises of the 2020 season, no. 1 Nephi Sewell. The 6-foot and 228 pound linebacker transferred to Utah from Nevada as a safety, played one year and packed on the weight for an open opportunity at backer last season. The fit was perfect, as Sewell’s game before resembled an undersized linebacker with the way he hit and attacked inside the box.

In 2020, Sewell was Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention. He was second on the team in total tackles with 40 (6.0 TFL), including one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one for a touchdown. He also tied for a team-high two interceptions and two pass breakups during the five game abbreviated season.

The former Desert Hills HS star is part of arguably the best linebacker duo in the conference, teaming up with All-American candidate Devin Lloyd.





UteNation take

Football type runs in the Sewell family blood with Nephi, Gabe Jr. (Nevada), Noah (Oregon), and Penei (Oregon and NFL). With his high football IQ and nose for the ball, once Nephi added the necessary weight, everything clicked for him at the P5 level. He’s exceeded the expectations that the program had for him when he first came in. Now, an All Pac-12 First or Second Team season isn’t out of the question.





Alex remembers Sewell’s recruitment

This one stings, but it was justified. Coming out of Desert Hills HS, Sewell was a star, but injuries slowed his recruitment. He had an offer to Utah, but his Medicaid at the time were risky, so he went to play with Gabe Jr. at Nevada. I’ve said this on more than a few occasions, but the Sewell family has told me that had Nephi initially been cleared to be a Ute, both Penei and Noah would have followed. It’s tough to look at what could have been and you can’t blame Utah for looking out for someone’s health at the time. Luckily for Utah and the Sewell family, the football gods have been more than good to all of them.

Nephi would eventually leave Nevada to join Utah after more promising medicals and the rest is history.



