Countdown to Kickoff: No. 0 Devin Lloyd





It’s game day. It’s only fitting that as the University of Utah kicks off their 2021 season, that we talk about Devin Lloyd—the MVP of the Utes and one of the top players in the Pac-12–on the day of the kickoff.

The 6-foot-3 and 235 pound backer is the definition of Utah football, especially on defense. He was underrated and under-recruited out of high school. He didn’t play linebacker before college, instead the Utah coaches projected him there. He’s long, lean, fast and athletic. He’s versatile to where the staff can use him in a variety of ways. He’s a steady leader that stays focused on the prize.

The compliments can go on and on for Lloyd, just like his honors and accomplishments are expected to grow and grow through the 2021 season.

Lloyd is a two-time All-Pac-12 selection, earning first-team in 2020. Additionally last season, he was a finalist for the Butkus Award and Pop Warner College Football Award. The honors didn’t stop there as he was named 2020 Sporting News All-America second-team and Phil Steele All-America honorable mention.

He’s the engine that makes Utah’s defense go and he’s also viewed as a mentor by numerous guys on the offensive side of the ball. That is especially crucial in 2021, as Lloyd has the tall task of preparing a large amount of talented freshmen linebackers behind him.





UteNation take

Some guys can go into the season with the same credentials and preseason honors as Lloyd and they can completely flame out and not meet the moment. That, however, isn’t Devin Lloyd. He’s locked in and ready to go. He never gets too high and never gets too low. As long as Lloyd has a healthy season, there’s no need or reason for him to come back in 2022 for his senior season. The only question will likely be this: How high can Lloyd’s NFL Draft stock rise?





Alex remembers Lloyd's recruitment

Coming out of Otay Ranch HS, Utah was the only P5 offer for the two-star safety that also had offers from Boise State and San Diego State. After decommitting from UNLV, the Utes brought him in for a closer look and decided that his talent and measurables projected well if he grew into a linebacker—a position he hadn’t played in high school. As the lowest rated recruit of the class, I remember jokingly saying to Mikey, “Watch him be the best player from this class.” Well, that has proven to be true and he’s got himself on the cusp of being a first round pick for the 2022 NFL Draft.



