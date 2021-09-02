Countdown to Kickoff: No. 0 Chris Curry





As we’ve reached the final day of our countdown for the University of Utah and kickoff is here, it’s time to focus on a talented grad transfer with CFP Championship Game experience, former LSU Tiger Chris Curry.

Curry played in 27 games for LSU with five starts. He totaled 91 carries for 336 yards and four catches for 33 yards.

Unfortunately for Curry, despite starting four games in 2020–as the SEC played a typical full slate of games—he was surpassed by younger backs on the roster. Therefore, he threw his name in the transfer portal.

Curry currently finds himself in what Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham claims is a four-way battle for playing time. While he walked into an opportunistic situation for him—but, unfortunate for Utah with Ty Jordan’s untimely passing—two other talented backs jumped at that same opportunity. Despite Utah not having an obvious starter named, they find themselves in a good situation, despite the sad event that created this opportunity.





UteNation take

At 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, Curry hits defenders like a hammer and has surprising speed. What’s most unique about him is, he’s more than willing to run it up the middle, but he licks his chops every time he has the opportunity to take the handoff around the edge of the line and plow through an unsuspecting opponent.

Will that be enough for more than situational work? We’re about to find out over the first few games. His number should be expected to get called plenty in short yardage situations.





Alex remembers Curry’s recruitment

Before transferring to Utah, Curry was a three-star and 5.6 rated running back with Rivals, He was the no. 48 ranked back overall in the 2018 class. Curry committed to LSU at the end of his junior year of school and stayed true to his commitment, only taking one official visit and that was to Baton Rouge. He held additional offers from USC, Ole Miss, Michigan, Florida and Nebraska, to name a few.



