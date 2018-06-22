The University of Utah received some good news this spring, when last year’s starting center, Lo Falemaka, was granted an extra year of eligibility. The likelihood was never really in doubt, but that didn’t make the initial uncertainty any easier, as Falemaka was in limbo while practicing with the team.

While Utah did have some options waiting behind him that were capable of taking over the starting job this year, the experience that Falemaka returns will prove invaluable in helping a Utah offensive line that finally began to mesh together towards the last half of 2017.

Falemaka entered the program in 2013, and due to a combination of upperclassmen talent ahead of him, injuries, and an unfortunate shooting incident, he didn’t win a starting role until his junior year. The program had long been high on his abilities, but as 2017 rolled around, he had his struggles like the rest of the offensive line. His initial struggles were due to a nagging hand injury and the entire line learning a new system, but by the end of the season, Falemaka rounded into form.

Now, as an unquestioned leader of the line in 2018, Falemaka could have a big year ahead of him, as he looks to put himself firmly on the NFL radar.



