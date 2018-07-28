A few years back, the University of Utah plugged into a pipeline that would prove to be invaluable for their football program, as Tom Hackett arrived from Australia in 2012. After his career, which included multiple All Pac-12 and All-American honors, along with pair of Ray Guy trophies, there was bound to be some drop off at the punter position, right? Well, wrong, actually, as fellow Aussie Mitch Wishnowsky would have something to say about that.

Wishnowsky, who attended Pro Kick Australia—the same school that Hackett came out of—joined the team in 2016 after a season of JuCo ball, and immediately there were whispers that the Utes once again had something special. Wishnowsky would go on to show that he had a booming leg, routinely sending the ball 50-60 yards downfield. However, he would also prove that he had exceptional touch on his punts, and that combination of power and accuracy helped him earn All-American and All Pac-12 honors for two years straight, along with a Ray Guy award of his own in 2016.

On top of being a terrific punter, Wishnowsky has proven on multiple occasions that he’s no slouch of an athlete, either. Just look at last season, where he made an impressive shoestring tackle against BYU speedster Jonah Trinnaman on a kickoff return. His athleticism was also on display at Washington, where he ran a fake punt 19 yards on 4th and 17 to help extend a drive that would ultimately end in a touchdown.

10 years ago, who would have thought that it would be entertaining to watch a punter? Both Hackett and Wishnosky made that possible and now the Aussie floodgates are open, as schools look for their next punter. For his senior season, Wishnowsky will be in the running for more postseason honors, and though it’s sometimes difficult for punters to break into the NFL, his strong leg, accuracy, and ability to handle kickoffs could make him a prime candidate for the next level.



