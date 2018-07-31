Ever since a young age, it seemed that it was Cody Barton’s birthright, to be a Ute. The son of two gifted former Utes, Barton heads into his senior season, with high expectations, as the best could be yet to come for the three year contributor. Barton may not go into 2018 as a team captain, but he’ll be an unquestioned leader for the defense.

Although he was lightly recruited, Barton showed enough athleticism and promise as a true freshman to see live action in five games on defense and 12 on special teams. He built on that during his sophomore and junior seasons, as he went on to play in 11 games on defense with five starts in 2016 and 13 games with four starts in 2017. However, despite the athleticism, eagerness, and energy that Barton brought to the field, he often struggled to be consistent in understanding his assignments and playing with discipline, which prevented him from starting more consistently throughout his career.

After those inconsistencies, by the end of 2017 the light seemed to come on. He followed that up with an outstanding performance in spring camp. Barton was undoubtedly the most improved defensive player of that camp, and locked down a starting spot going into fall. Barton was noticeably bigger and looked faster, too, but that could have just been because he was playing with less hesitation and appeared to finally have a sound understanding of his role within the defense. If that continues throughout fall camp and into the season, expect big things from Barton in his senior year.



