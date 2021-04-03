UteNation - Cincinnati’s Gabe Madsen Transfers to Utah

Craig Smith has wasted little time since he was named the head coach of the Runnin’ Utes. First, he convinced Riley Battin to withdraw from the NCAA Transfer Portal. Then, on Friday he got his first commitment In Cincinnati transfer Gabe Madsen. Madsen made his intentions known on Twitter:





The 6-foot-5 and 195 guard opted out of the 2020-21 after playing in two games and averaging 1.5 points and one rebounds—an extremely small sample size. This is what he had to say at the time of his opt out:

