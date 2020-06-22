 UteNation - CB Lloyd High on Utah
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-22 14:12:14 -0500') }} football Edit

CB Lloyd High on Utah

Alec Simpson • UteNation
Staff

The University of Utah has been in full pursuit of underrated defensive back Elisha Lloyd out of Mission Hills HS (Calif.) in San Diego. So far, the Utes have definitely made a solid impact on the ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}