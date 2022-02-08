CB Gill Talks Utah Visit
It’s no secret that the University of Utah stands out to recruits when it comes to their defense. A key piece to that is their history and success with cornerbacks. Under cornerbacks coach Sharrief...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news