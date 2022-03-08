CARLSON, STEFANOVIC TAKE HOME PAC-12 AWARDS

Utah men’s basketball student-athletes Branden Carlson name Second-Team All-Pac-12 and Lazar Stefanovic named to All-Freshman Team.





LAS VEGAS – Utah men’s basketball student-athletes Branden Carlson and Lazar Stefanovic took home some hardware on Tuesday when the Pac-12 Conference unveiled its end of year awards. Carlson was named Second-Team All-Pac-12 while Stefanovic garnered Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honors.

Carlson is the 12th Runnin’ Ute to earn All-Pac-12 accolades and made it the 10th-straight season that Utah has had a player earn All-Pac-12 honors since joining the league in 2011-12. Meanwhile, Stefanovic is just the second Ute to garner All-Freshman Team accolades – Timmy Allen was the first Ute named to the all-freshman team back in 2019.

Despite missing time due to several factors throughout the season, including five league games, Carlson still led the team in scoring with 12.5 points per game to go with his 5.4 rebounding average and team-best .471 shooting clip in Pac-12 play. The South Jordan, Utah, product started in 14-of-15 league games he played in and tallied a team-best 16 blocks as well.

Since his return to the line-up after sitting out with an appendectomy, the 7-0 center has reached double-figures in eight of the last 10 games averaging 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. Carlson also recorded a new career-high during that stretch, posting 25 points on 11-of-19 shooting at Colorado.

Stefanovic was a constant force for Utah in league play, starting in 15-of-20 games and was the team’s fourth-leading scorer at 7.9 points per game in Pac-12 action. The Serbian’s 27 made 3-pointers in league play was second-most on the team. Stefanovic had his breakout game for Utah against UCLA at home, scoring 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting – four of which came from 3-point land.

The Runnin’ Utes open the Pac-12 Tournament this Wednesday, March 9, at 9:30 p.m. (MT) inside T-Mobile Arena. Ted Robinson will have the call alongside Bill Walton while Jordan Kent roams the sidelines on Pac-12 Networks.



