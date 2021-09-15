



The University of Utah is looking to recover from their first loss to BYU in the last 10 meetings, after falling to them on Saturday, 26-17. They’ll now travel to San Diego State on September 18 to face the Aztecs. SDSU is 2-0 after beating New Mexico State and Arizona.

There are so many burning questions after Utah’s defeat, so let’s focus on a few of them.

How will the leadership respond?

Sometimes teams come out flat, but this is the second time Utah has done that in two of their last three meetings against BYU. The performance was just bad.



