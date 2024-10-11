Burning Questions: Utes Head Into Week 7

Two weeks ago, the Arizona Wildcats handed the Utah Utes their first loss of the season at Rice-Eccles Stadium in a disappointing outing for the Utes, 23-10.

Let’s look at our burning questions from that game.





Can the defensive line dominate the line of scrimmage?

The Utes defense struggled unexpectedly against Arizona’s rushing attack, giving up several big runs, including big gains in the first half and continued chunk plays in the second half. Although Utah eventually tightened up against the run, Arizona’s passing game came alive after halftime. The Utes allowed several 20+ yard completions during the second half, revealing their vulnerability to deep passes when quarterbacks break containment.

Why am I talking about the secondary? Because they can only cover a receiver for so long while the defensive line can’t take the quarterback down. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita took advantage, converting two key third-and-11 situations with deep throws. Utah’s usually reliable pass rush was a near zero factor in this, as they recorded no sacks, allowing Fifita to make key plays while evading pressure.

The Wildcats generated explosive plays totaling 228 yards.





Will Dorian Singer have a breakout game?

Dorian Singer demonstrated his ability to create separation in a challenging matchup against Arizona's Tecario Davis. In the first half, Singer caught seven passes from Wilson for 104 yards, including two critical receptions of 22 and 28 yards. In the second half, he added another 51 yards, highlighted by a pivotal 37-yard reception that set up a touchdown, narrowing Arizona’s lead to six. At the same time, Davis also won numerous battles against Singer, who probably would have gone for over 200 yards against most other defenders.

It’s evident that Singer has returned to form as one of the top receivers in college football. It will be crucial for him and Rising to establish their rhythm again with Rising back in the lineup.





Likelihood of Rising returning this (Arizona) week?

It was shared in the post game presser by Whittingham that the game time decision to start Cam Rising was “very close” which ultimately came down to starting Isaac Wilson another week. In the game against Arizona, it really showed that Isaac Wilson is a true freshman quarterback. Despite starting off 7-7, the Wildcats adjusted on defense and with Wilson under center, the Utes offense struggled because of it. This wasn't the sole reason for Utah’s loss, the play calling was predictable and resulted in missed scoring opportunities.

This week, the Utes (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) will go up against the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) on the road in Tempe in a Friday night matchup. After a much-needed bye week, Utah is eager to get back on track and return to the winning column.

Let’s take a look at our burning questions for this week.





Can the Utes improve their red zone deficiencies?

Utah’s red zone issues have been a trend throughout the season so far, and their loss against Arizona made it more glaring. The Utes rank 88th in red zone conversions and only 50% possessions of the plays within the 20-yard line have resulted in a touchdown.

Wilson’s inexperience played a role in the loss, but Ludwig’s conservative play calling was also a factor. In the post-game press conference, coach Whittingham stated they’ve identified their issues and have a clear plan for addressing them during the bye week to better position their players schematically in the red zone.

With Rising returning this week, the red zone offense should automatically improve due to his presence and experience, alone.





How can the Utes disrupt Arizona State's freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt?

The freshman quarterback, who redshirted last season at Michigan State, has made a name for himself as the Sun Devils starting quarterback. Leavitt has thrown for 1,012 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also a threat in the run game with 49 carries for 257 yards.

With Leavitt being a dual-threat quarterback, Utah will need to contain his passing and running ability. Disrupting his timing, disguising coverages and applying constant pressure can help force him to make freshman mistakes and make it difficult to execute on the offense.





Can the defense clean up missed tackling?

Tackling has been a hot and cold area for the Utah defense this season. Traditionally recognized as one of their strengths, the unit has faced challenges in consecutive weeks. Utah missed 11 tackles against Oklahoma State and 15 tackles against Arizona, reverting back to their struggles against Baylor where they had 15.

While Whittingham allowed his players to rest and recover during the bye week, the Utes struggling to finish tackles in several games has prompted Whittingham to incorporate live tackling into their practices. The biggest question now is whether the Utes can address this issue against a tough rushing offense this weekend and maintain consistency as they finish the season.



