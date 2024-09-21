Burning Questions: Utes Head Into Week 4

After a slow start on the road last week on both sides of the ball, the No. 12 Utes eventually ran away with the 38-21 victory over Utah State in Logan, pulling away in the second half after sputtering through most of the first.

With Utah now 3-0, let’s take a look back at our burning questions:

Can the Utes generate a passing offense with Isaac Wilson?

It took some time for Wilson to warm up and get comfortable, but he really settled down in the second quarter. He began to move around freely in the pocket, suddenly dropping dimes while gaining more and more confidence. Wilson finished the game completing 20-33 passes for 239 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. One of his biggest moments came after throwing an interception in the third quarter that wasn’t necessarily his fault. On the next possession, he capitalized in the red zone connecting with Carsen Ryan on third down for a touchdown, putting Utah up two possessions. Wilson's three touchdown passes are a Utah record for a true freshman quarterback in his first start.





Playing against Bryson Barnes, does it present an advantage for the Utes defense?

The Utes defense was hot and cold throughout the game. Not exactly what we would expect from the defense against Utah State, who allowed almost 400 yards and 21 points against a team that was shutout and held to 190 yards of total offense against USC just the previous week.

Some of the positive moments were two crucial interceptions as the Aggies were driving. They also got a ton of pressure on Barnes, but the run defense needs to improve quickly after allowing Rashul Faison to rush for 110 yards.





Can the Utes clean up special teams?

Special teams bounced back after their game against Baylor where Cole Becker was 1-3 on field goals and Jack Bouwmeester bobbled a snap that led to a failed PAT.

Becker hit his three field goals while Bouwmeester had four punts for 156 yards, including a 51-yard punt. Heading into this week's matchup, getting back on track was essential for the group.

The Utes now kick off conference play on the road in a difficult test against the No. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys. Both teams come into the showdown at 3-0 and looking to kick-start their road to the Big 12 Championship.

Let’s take a look at our burning questions for this week’s match up.





Which defense shows up?

The Utes rank No. 6 nationally in total defense but it didn’t feel like it this past Saturday against the Aggies. Utah struggled to stop the run and the pass game at times which led to 385 yards of total offense — more than the previous two games combined.

The Utes will need to be more stout against the run, as they face the Cowboy’s tough run game led by running back Ollie Gordon II. Gordon this season has 62 carries, 216 rushing yards and four touchdowns; averaging 3.2 yards per carry. Although his numbers aren’t exactly where they were last year at 6.2 yards per carry, the 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds Doak Walker Award winner is a big back that can definitely do damage if their run blocking can open lanes.

Utah will also face a tough passing attack. The Cowboys’ Alan Bowman has thrown for 967 yards in three games, placing him sixth most in the country. Wide receivers Rashod Owens, D’Zhaun Stribling and Brennan Presley serve as primary receivers that are key to the Cowboys passing attack. All three receivers have 170+ yards through three games.





Can the Utes establish the run early?

In Saturday’s win against the Aggies, the Utes were slow to start offensively but got the gears moving after the first quarter, finishing with 221 rushing yards. While that worked against the Aggies, the Utes will need to be more efficient in conference play. Oklahoma State currently ranks No. 92 in rush defense, allowing 157.3 rushing yards per game. So far this season, the Cowboys’s defense has been one of the worst in the country. If Utah can establish the run early on, the passing lanes will be wide open.

Micah Bernard has further proven he can be the lead back in the Utes rushing attack. Utah’s offensive line has struggled in their short yardage run blocking so far in 2024, so the red zone is a concern, but in between the 20s, Bernard and freshman Mike Mitchell have been effective. If the Utes can establish their run game early, we should see another 100 yard game. The question is, is it Bernard continuing his strong early start or does Mitchell have his breakout game that everyone has been anticipating?





With or without Rising, can Utah dominate in the pass game?

As mentioned already, the Cowboys’ passing defense is brutal so far this season. With Rising being a game-time decision, there are some unknowns for Utah, but either him or Wilson should be effective.

Last week we caught another glimpse of what the Utes offense could be with their offensive weapons in the pass game with Wilson hitting 9 receivers in their win over Utah State. Rising is the type that will operate with precision and hit the “smart” big plays. Wilson will take more risk, and it could be risks worth taking today. Utah’s passing game definitely leans in their favor against the Cowboys’ pass defense.

Oklahoma State has allowed the most passing yards of a Power Four team - in the last three games the secondary has allowed 15 completions of 20+ yards. The Utes established more of a balanced offense against the Aggies, and if the Utes can do the same with their rushing attack against the Cowboys, that may expose their secondary for Ludwig to draw up plays to take advantage of their weakness in pass defense.