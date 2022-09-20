



The University of Utah came away with a win on Saturday, but an early season issue continued, as it was another slow start for the offense against San Diego State. The Utes totaled only 89 yards offensively and missed getting in the red zone at the end of the first quarter. Utah lit up midway through the second quarter once they were able to get into sync after adjusting to the Aztecs 3-3-5 defensive scheme, ultimately beating the Aztecs decisively 35-7.

Let’s take a look at the three burning questions from the San Diego State game and also look ahead to the Arizona State game this weekend in Tempe:





Can Money Parks show sustained success?

As time ticked throughout the first quarter, it seemed apparent that Cam Rising was going to rely on his tight end Brant Kuithe throughout their offensive plays—which wasn't working against SDSU’s 3-3-5 defense. While they struggled to get into rhythm, the script flipped once the Utah offense adjusted. Rising became comfortable and confident, trusting Solomon Enis and Devaughn Vele in catching those 50/50 balls. However, Money Parks wasn’t a factor in the Utes' win on Saturday.

While he was able to get a lot of reps against SUU with the second string, his opportunities against the Aztecs weren’t there. The only attempted pass from Rising to Parks came up short on a deep ball. While it was incomplete, it does show another glimpse of Parks' potential. If they find ways to utilize him more in different schemes, there’s potential to maximize off of his explosiveness and speed—something that can add some versatility for the offense in attacking the third level of the defense.





Is the linebacker depth ready to be tested?

There is no doubt that the Utes’ defense is coming back strong after their performance Saturday. The Aztecs worked all three of their QBs without success leading to only 60 yards passing combined. The linebacker group performed well overall with Karene Reid, Landor Barton and Andrew Mata’afa all stepping up in Mohamoud Diabate’s absence.

Hayden Furey got time, but his biggest impact came on special teams with a forced fumble. True freshman Justin Medlock also saw his first bit of action. This game was unique—with SDSU’s heavy run emphasis—strong safety Cole Bishop was often in the box acting frequently as a fourth linebacker.

Diabate could be ready for ASU, but Reid had a game-changing interception and Barton seemed to get more and more comfortable in the defensive schemes.





Can the Aztecs find success on the ground?

The run defense made it impossible for San Diego State to get anything moving on the ground, shutting down the Aztecs all night—in the first half the Aztecs only had 45 yards of total offense. Utah finished an impressive night defensively, holding the No. 4 rushing attack to 113 yards after the Aztecs ran for 380 yards against Idaho State. Overall, the defense held the Aztecs to only converting 3-15 third downs.





Now 2-1 and ranked No. 13, the University of Utah heads into Pac-12 play this week against Arizona State University. They’re a program that currently is in dire straits amid an NCAA investigation and the recent firing of Herm Edwards after a slow 1-2 start and falling to Eastern Michigan last Saturday. The Utes have handled the Sun Devils the past two match-ups, a streak they look to continue.

Let's take a look at this week's questions as Utah prepares to add another notch in their victory belt.





Do Utah’s slow starts on offense factor into this game?

While it’s clear that the wide receivers are becoming more involved and the defense is working on returning to being one of the most suffocating defenses in the conference, one thing that still needs a lot of work is the remainder of the offense. For the first time this year, the offensive line wasn’t in sync early against SDSU, the run game hasn’t been as explosive as in the past, and Rising hasn’t been crisp with his passing at the beginning of the games.

Utah might have a larger target on their back with a team like the Sun Devils, who will come out with the mentality of nothing to lose.

It may not be a big issue with teams like SUU and San Diego State, but against Pac-12 teams like USC and Oregon, slow starts will hurt Utah in the long run if it continues. Can that also impact them on Saturday? Stay tuned.





Should Utah be concerned about the unknowns facing off against an interim head coach?

It’s no secret that it was a long overdue needed exit for Herm Edwards at ASU. However, the Utes shouldn’t doubt their opponent. Running back Coach Shaun Aguano has stepped into the interim head coaching position.

While the cupboard isn’t bare, the Sun Devils lost a ton of guys last year due to their pending investigation. The investigation caused them to not only have players bail into the NCAA Transfer Portal, but they also lost recruits who committed to them.

Teams with nothing to lose are dangerous, and that description should apply to ASU if Utah once again starts slow.





Will Utah hit the explosive plays?

Sometimes all it takes is for a little bit of adversity to try something that hasn’t been there. Whittingham had said that the lack of balls to the receivers were two-fold: their quality of tight ends and the receivers not getting open.

For the first part of the SDSU game, his explanation held true. Then, Rising found an open Solomon Enis and it seemed that something clicked as Rising suddenly felt he could go to the receivers.

Occasionally, it can be something that simple. The receivers have shown promise in practice, but struggled in games. It seemed it might have been a psychological hurdle combined with the Aztecs’ defensive look because as soon as Enis got that reception, Rising began fitting the ball into tight windows and trusting Enis and Devaughn Vele with the 50/50 balls. If this continues, the offense suddenly becomes dangerous and the whole field opens up.



