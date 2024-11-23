Burning Questions: Utes Head Into Week 13

Utah Football was overwhelmed in Colorado last Saturday Saturday as the Buffaloes delivered a dominant 49-24 performance. The No. 17 Buffaloes racked up 405 yards of offense, forced four turnovers, and posted their highest point total since 2019. The relentless offensive display proved too much for the Utes, who have now dropped six consecutive games.

Let’s take a look back at our burning questions.





Can the Utes defense halt the Colorado pass game?

Utah’s defense managed to hold its own for stretches against a Colorado offense led by projected NFL first-round draft pick Shedeur Sanders. The Utes forced three turnovers, including a Lander Barton interception on the game’s opening play, which led to an early field goal. However, Sanders and the Buffaloes excelled at capitalizing on Utah’s mistakes, turning those opportunities into game-changing moments.

Despite an early interception and a second-quarter fumble, Sanders delivered a strong performance, completing 30 of 41 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns, making enough plays to route the Utes.

Can the Utes offense sustain drives?

Utah, who believes in establishing the run early, struggled with that all day after Micah Bernard left the game briefly. The rushing attack managed just 31 total yards, with -19 yards from sacks playing a role.

The Buffs defense effectively neutralized the run game and forced Utah to throw the ball.

Utah’s offensive line struggled to generate any push at the line of scrimmage, leaving the running backs with few opportunities to make plays. The Buffs defense quickly picked up on stopping the Utes run game forcing them to throw the ball which was hit or miss at best. Utah finished the game with 272 yards of total offense with 242 yards passing.





Can Utah play spoiler for the remainder of the season?

The struggles of Utah’s offense is a stark contrast of expectations at the beginning of the season. It’s been a challenging season for the Utes with injuries piling up and offensive consistency proving elusive. At this point, it feels like the offense is fundamentally broken.

The cracks are also beginning to show in the other phases of the team. The defense, which has carried a heavy load all season, has consistently stepped up but often falling just a play or two short. Rebuilding confidence in the unit will require a recommitment to the entire process, and to play spoiler it's most likely not the year for it.

In the Utes inaugural season with the Big 12, they’re still seeking their first home win against a Big 12 opponent — Baylor was considered a non-conference game. Beating a ranked Iowa State team would not only send the seniors out with a final win at Rice-Eccles Stadium but also give the Utes something meaningful to build on.

Let’s take a look at our burning questions for this week.





Dinged up, can Utah establish the run game again?

Iowa State boasts a strong pass defense, but has struggled against the run, allowing 184 rushing yards per game—one of the worst marks in college football. UCF nearly upset the Cyclones with 354 rushing yards, and Kansas defeated them with 237 yards on the ground.

The Cyclones have also struggled to pressure quarterbacks, with just 12 sacks on the year (#125 nationally), half of which come from DT J.R. Singleton (4 sacks) and DE Joey Petersen (2 sacks). Wilson is vulnerable to sacks even if teams don’t bring a ton of pressure.

Singleton’s availability for Saturday is uncertain after suffering an arm injury against Cincinnati, and DT Domonique Orange, another key run-stopper, has also missed time recently which has exposed their rushing defense allowing over 1,000 rushing yards, a trend that could favor the Utes.

Despite last week’s struggles, Bernard has been a reliable presence in the backfield this season. He’s been playing dinged up lately, but with a team struggling against the run, Bernard could have another big game.





Can Utah’s defense pressure Rocco Becht to disrupt his rhythm?

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht will pose a tough challenge for a Utah defense carrying extra weight due to the offense’s ongoing struggles. Becht has been one of the nation’s most consistent quarterbacks over the past two seasons. This year, Becht has thrown for 2,628 yards and adds a running threat with 210 yards. He also benefits from a strong receiving corps led by Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins.

For Utah, looking to bounce back after surrendering a season-high 49 points to Colorado, pressuring Becht will be key. Becht is reliable when kept clean in the pocket, but under pressure he crumbles. It will be crucial for the defense to get after Becht to limit his passing game.

The Utes recorded three sacks against Shedeur Sanders last week, and generating similar pressure against Becht could give Utah a shot at upsetting Iowa State and snapping their two-month losing streak.





Can Utah snap their losing streak?

For the Utes, the stakes are far lower than competing for a conference title, but there’s still plenty to play for as they prepare for their final game of the year at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Saturday marks Senior Day, with at least 25 seniors and juniors being honored before their final home game. This group, among the largest in program history due to pandemic-era eligibility rules and injuries, was instrumental in Utah’s rise to prominence, including back-to-back Pac-12 championships.

Snapping a six-game losing streak is also just as important, this is the longest under Kyle Whittingham and the program’s worst since 2002—Ron McBride’s final season before his dismissal. While a low-tier bowl may not excite the fanbase, winning the next two games would end the season on a positive note and offer valuable practice time for underclassmen.