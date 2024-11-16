Burning Questions: Utes Head Into Week 12





For the first time in over a decade the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars squared off at Rice Eccles Stadium in conference play.

The Utes’ defense delivered a standout performance, stifling the Cougars’ offense and nearly pulling off the upset. Down to the wire where Utah believed it had won not once but twice, only to see a holding penalty and a game-winning drive by BYU snatch the upset from Utah, defeating them 22-21 with a game winning field goal.

Let’s take a look back at our burning questions from the Rivalry.





Does Rose provide the needed swagger and spark?

It was an absolute ‘yes’ initially, as Utah’s offense seemed to finally find the spark it had been searching for with Brandon Rose under center in the first half. The Utes showed notable progress, sustaining multiple drives, improving their passing game, and efficiently putting points on the board. Rose’s mobility was a key factor. Rose’s quick decision-making under pressure stood out, showcasing a clear improvement in the Utes’ offense compared to previous games.

Then Rose’s foot injury struck and everything changed.

By halftime, Rose had completed 8 of 11 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns, adding 44 yards on the ground with just three carries. After a strong first half, Utah’s offense faltered in the second half. Early in the third quarter Rose threw an interception that led to a BYU field goal. The cause was an incorrect route by the intended target. Rose finished the game completing 12 of 21 passes, two touchdowns and one interception while rushing for 55 yards. In hindsight the offense issues make sense with the loss of Rose due to a Lisfranc injury. Rose took a shot at the half and had a steel plate inserted into his shoe. This allowed his to gut it out the rest of the game, but his performance was noticeably different.

Now with Rose out for the remainder of the season, the offense will need to once again find that spark, something that now seems like an impossible task.





Suddenly down three WRs, who steps up?

The Utes offense relied heavily on Dorian Singer, Micah Bernard and Brant Kuithe. With the offense finally rolling in the first half. Rose attempted only two passes before delivering a strike to Brant Kuithe in the front of the end zone for the game’s first touchdown.

Singer emerged as Rose’s favorite target, leading the team with five receptions for 76 yards. Rose connected with Singer multiple times on key plays before finding Micah Bernard in the flat for a second touchdown. Utilized the most, Utah would ultimately suffer another setback with the loss of Kuithe in the second half due to a season ending injury.





Can Utah spoil BYU’s surprisingly special season?

Utah nearly knocked off the undefeated BYU Cougars, doing everything right to win the game. Utah’s defense held the Cougars without an offensive touchdown until the fourth quarter, limiting them to just 1 of 12 on third downs. Even when BYU reached the red zone early, Utah’s defense held firm, forcing field goals both times.

The Utes consistently pinned BYU deep in their own territory, pressuring quarterback Jake Retzlaff relentlessly. They sacked him three times, recorded nine tackles for loss, and kept him off balance all night. Retzlaff finished just 15 of 33 for 219 yards, and Cameron Calhoun added a highlight by intercepting a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter that could have tied the game.

On BYU’s final drive, Utah’s defense appeared to seal the win, pinning the Cougars at their own 9-yard line. On 4th down, Karene Reid broke through the line for a decisive sack that should have ended the game, unfortunately a questionable holding call on Zemaiah Vaughn kept the drive alive, allowing BYU to march downfield and hit the game-winning field goal.

It was a tough ending for a defense that had done everything right which should have handed BYU their first loss of the season.

Utah heads out on the road to face the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes. The Utes enter this game battered and bruised, fresh off an emotional loss. Utah has also won its last 11 of 12 matchups, including three straight at Folsom Field.

Let’s take a look at our burning questions.





Can the Utes defense halt the Colorado pass game

Despite struggles on offense, Utah’s defense remains formidable, allowing just 17.1 points per game—the best in the Big 12. The defense still excels against both the run and pass, ranking second in pass defense (175 yards per game) and fifth in rush defense (132.4 yards per game) despite losses.

QB Shedeur Sanders leads Colorado’s offense which ranks 6th nationally in passing yards (2,882). He’s thrown 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions. While pressure is key to slowing him down, Colorado’s offensive line has improved, allowing only five sacks in the last three games after giving up 24 in the first six.

The Buffs’ run game, led by Arkansas transfer Isaiah Augustave (303 yards, 3 TDs) and Ohio State transfer Dallan Hayden (184 yards), is a weak spot, averaging just 78.3 yards per game (2.7 YPC, last in FBS).

The Colorado receiving corps is among the best. Two-way star Travis Hunter (856 yards, 9 TDs) leads the group, joined by FAU transfer LaJohntay Wester (583 yards, 8 TDs) and Vanderbilt transfer Will Sheppard (469 yards, 4 TDs). With Sanders distributing the ball, Colorado’s passing game is its primary strength. It will be key for the defense to bring chaos to stop the stout passing game.





Can the Utes offense sustain drives

Colorado’s defense has made significant strides, allowing 22.6 points per game (No. 52 nationally) compared to 34.8 points per game (No. 121) last season. The Buffaloes’ defensive front has become a force, ranking No. 6 nationally with 29 sacks, the best in the Big 12.

With the loss of Brandon Rose the Utes are likely starting Luke Bottari as Isaac has been sick during the tailend of the week. Last season ironically Bottari started against Colorado due to the loss of Bryson Barnes who was playing for the injured Cam Rising. Throwing just ten passes Bottari also ran for 268 yards in their win against Colorado.

Averaging the second-fewest points in conference play (15.5 per game) Utah finds themselves having to adjust their offensive schemes yet again after losing another quarterback and their best tight end Brant Kuithe. Moving the ball down field will be a challenge and something Utah has to figure out quickly to stay in this game.

Unlike last year, when Colorado’s postseason hopes were already dashed, the Buffaloes still have everything to play for. For Utah, it’s an opportunity to play spoiler and edge closer to bowl eligibility.





Can Utah play spoiler for the remainder of the season?

Utah still has a chance to play spoiler as the season winds down. Despite dealing with injuries and heartbreaking losses, these losses have all been by small margins; the Utes remain competitive and have the defensive prowess to disrupt opposing offenses.

With games against teams like Colorado and other Big 12 contenders, Utah could significantly impact the conference standings and playoff hopes. The question is whether they can overcome their own challenges and harness their grit to finish strong.

But with more players sidelined by season-ending injuries and coming off an emotional loss to BYU, will Utah collapse under the weight of adversity, or can the Utes scrap their way to season-defining upsets?



