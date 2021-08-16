Burning Questions: Utes Head into Final Week of Fall Camp





As the University of Utah heads into its last week of fall camp before game prep takes over, questions remain, but it’s a confident bunch. After being depleted by graduation after the 2019 season, the Utes have quickly reloaded as Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham is proving to have one of the more sustainable programs in the Pac-12.

These next six days are pivotal and some battles will rage on longer than that. However, the overwhelming consensus is that it’s not a matter of if someone will step up, but who steps up the most.

Here are the burning questions heading into the last week of the Utes fall camp:





Not discounting the others, but can Tavion Thomas prove he’s ready for workhorse reps by game one?

I’ve been around Whittingham covering the team for ten years. When he talks about someone the way he talks about Thomas, that’s noteworthy. Even before camp, there were rumblings that if Thomas could put it all together, he could be a “one and done.” Again, that’s “if.”

All that being said, Thomas still is facing tough competition and shows freakish athleticism in spurts. Once those spurts become more consistent, he could be a nightmare for opponents at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds.

Now, about the other backs, though… Micah Bernard is a very capable every-down back who is effective in the passing game and allows the offense to do two back sets. TJ Pledger is drawing comparisons to former Ute John White. Chris Curry is a hammer that shows similar capabilities to Thomas.

Even with a talented backfield, Thomas should be viewed as the frontrunner, but he might possibly be a “frontrunner” who doesn’t start until a few games in—similar to how the team once did with Devontae Booker and Ty Jordan.





The starting safeties are fine… Right? Oh and the backups?

Yep. Look, there hasn’t been a ton of talk about the safeties because heading into fall, they weren’t as big of a question mark as some outside of the program would think. Vonte Davis has really taken to the free safety position and true freshman Cole Bishop was a spring ball revelation. At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Bishop is, as Whittingham puts it, “Nate Richie 2.0” After a strong finish to his 2020 freshman season, Richie left on an LDS mission, but Bishop stepped right in to pick up where he left off. The two are near clones of each other on the field with their size and play.

Of course, depth is the question, but is it ever really a big question under defensive coordinator and safeties coach Morgan Scalley? Washington transfer Brandon McKinney and freshman Kamo’i Latu should provide quality depth off of the bench.





Who steps up at the defensive end spot opposite of Mika Tafua?

It was a big blow for the Utes to lose Maxs Tupai for his senior season, but the talent is there. with Xavier Carlton, Van Fillinger and Miki Suguturaga. Carlton and Fillinger were both four-star talents out of high school, while Suguturaga was a highly-coveted recruit as well. Currently , they’re all living up to their expectations from when they were HS prospects.

Of course the question among the group will be their pass rush, as the ends struggled in that category in 2020. Therefore, whoever shows more consistency with that while not being a liability in edge containment, will be the one to get the starting nod. While it’s likely that Carlton and Fillinger get the first crack at the job, don’t sleep on Suguturaga, who by all accounts has had an impressive camp.





Who’s the starting quarterback, Rising or Brewer?

I’ve said this for months on end now, while every national media member has been ready to anoint Charlie Brewer the starting quarterback… it’s not that obvious of an answer. Utah absolutely loves what Cam Rising brings to the table and many have believed him to be a transcendent talent for them at the quarterback position. His recovery from shoulder surgery has far exceeded expectations and every “next step” he’s had to take, he’s crushed the expectations.

Heading into the last week of camp, no quarterback is viewed as the favorite. They’re flat-out neck and neck. This competition could very well lead into the first game.

Whittingham has shown a willingness to roll with the future (Tyler Huntley) despite having a talented and proven senior (Troy Williams). However, Andy Ludwig wasn’t his offensive coordinator at the time. If both quarterbacks are near even, do they go with youth and the bigger upside? Or do they go with a guy who has big game experience?

It’s a hard decision, but the positive news is, Utah isn’t searching for a quarterback. They have two guys capable of leading them back to the Pac-12 Championship Game.



